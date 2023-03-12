Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyreek Hill politely reminded Jalen Ramsey about a Pro Bowl hit after they became Dolphins teammates

By Robert Zeglinski,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNAeM_0lGRskQt00

Jalen Ramsey is understandably thrilled to be a member of the Miami Dolphins after a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams. But one of his new teammates hasn’t forgotten about a violent hit from last month.

During the 2023 Pro Bowl, Ramsey accidentally trucked Tyreek Hill during the flag football portion of the game. When Ramsey tweeted his feelings about making a move to South Florida official, Hill politely reminded the star cornerback not to repeat the recent mistakes of the past.

Seeing as how the two will likely go head-to-head in practice every day, Hill’s lighthearted reminder seems especially vital:

With stars like Hill and Ramsey now in the fold, the Dolphins appear to be building something special. Even if his Pro Bowl hit was inadvertent, I’m pretty sure Ramsey will be much more careful about potentially hurting his gifted teammate moving forward.

After all, he and the rest of the Dolphins have a vested interest in keeping the gifted Hill healthy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL star’s wife hits back at coach after team trades him right after wedding
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals Set To Lose Offensive Weapon To Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves Chiefs, agrees to 3-year deal with Patriots
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Breaking: NFL Player Announces Retirement From League At 25
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo With Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Dolphins free agency 2023: Tracking Miami rumors, reports, signings, trades, and more
Miami, FL2 days ago
Former NFL Running Back Blames Coach For Ending Career
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Kelsey Plum reacts to husband Darren Waller being traded by Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
What Jakobi Meyers Said About Leaving Patriots To Join Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Washington Commanders Reportedly Tried To Lure 1 Quarterback Out Of Retirement
Washington, DC2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Veteran Running Back Getting Cut
Washington, DC2 days ago
Bears WR DJ Moore clears up comment about Panthers fans' 'love' for him
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy