Dolphins - Rams trade grades: Who won the deal for Jalen Ramsey?

Sunday saw the Los Angeles Rams trade superstar defender Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams are making an earnest attempt at a rebuild and simply didn’t have the space to keep around an expensive player like Ramsey. And the Dolphins, trying to load up for a stacked AFC, get one of the premier secondary players in professional football.
From a glance, the deal does make sense for both organizations. The Dolphins improve one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses while the Rams clear up much-needed salary cap room. But one team clearly came out on top.
Let’s grade the ins and outs of the Jalen Ramsey trade to the Dolphins.
Trading for a 28-year-old star cornerback like Ramsey certainly qualifies as “bold.”
After leading the AFC pack for most of the 2022 season, the Dolphins faltered down the stretch. They lost five of their last seven regular-season games, which was largely due to a sieve of a defense. Miami had the 25th-ranked pass defense by Football Outsiders’ DVOA, and even that seems charitable to their efforts.
Ramsey immediately slots in as Miami’s top corner opposite Xavien Howard. Not only can Ramsey cover the Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson’s of the world, he gives the previously struggling Howard “easier” assignments.
For a third-round pick and tight end that wasn’t a significant factor in the Dolphins’ plans, the Ramsey trade is a grand slam for Miami.
If that weren’t enough, the Rams are in salary cap hell. They traded Ramsey specifically for more financial freedom because they didn’t have enough cap space. I get it. They had their backs up against the wall and almost no choice. But to recoup just a third-round draft pick and a blocking TE with one career catch for a star cornerback with two years remaining on his deal?
That’s rough. I’m sure the Rams appreciate clearing up over $19 million in cap space, but this trade is a perfect example of cap perils in action:
Maybe next time, Snead will be more thoughtful with his roster construction. The road back to relevance will be a long one. That is, if Snead and Co. ever get the chance to the finish the trip.
Comments / 0