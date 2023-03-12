Open in App
Ohio State
When and where is each round of men's March Madness being played?

By Caroline Darney,

4 days ago
The bracket for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament goes live Sunday night, March 12, at 6 p.m. ET as the selection show takes place on CBS. But where and when is each round of the tournament?

The First Four will take place in Dayton, Ohio on March 14 and 15 at the UD Arena. There will be two 11-seed games and two 16-seed games in Dayton in what essentially amounts to a play-in game.

From there, games will rotate to the first and second round sites. On March 16 and 18, games will be played in Birmingham, Des Moines, Orlando, Sacramento.

Albany, Columbus, Denver and Greensboro will host games on March 17 and 19.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will take place at four regional sites over March 23 and 25 (East and West Regions) and March 24 and 25 (South and Midwest Regions):

East: New York City (Madison Square Garden)

South: Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)

Midwest: Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)

West: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

The Final Four will be in Houston with the semifinals on April 1 and the championship game on April 3.

