Ann Arbor, MI
Sights and sounds from Michigan football spring practice, scrimmage

By Clayton Sayfie,

4 days ago
(Photo by Michigan football / Instagram)

Michigan Wolverines football is nearing the halfway point of spring practices ahead of the April 1 scrimmage at The Big House (3 p.m. ET). The Maize and Blue held a scrimmage indoor at Al Glick Fieldhouse this Saturday, with plenty of recruits in attendance. We’ve rounded up the top sights and sounds from practices over the last week below.

Three things we think: C.J. Stroud’s ‘what if,’ top CFB coach rankings, Michigan basketball and the NIT

Jim Harbaugh shoots up The Athletic’s top college coaches rankings, regarded as Big Ten’s best

Here’s a highlight video from Michigan’s Saturday scrimmage. Top 2024 recruits to visit campus this weekend include Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, Avon (Ohio) High four-star offensive lineman commit Luke Hamilton, Austintown (Ohio) High four-star EDGE Brian Robinson, New Haven (Ind.) High four-star wide receiver Mylan Graham, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin and others.

The video features a touchdown catch by Michigan freshman early enrollee wide receiver Semaj Morgan (No. 12), a pass breakup by graduate cornerback Keshaun Harris (No. 36; on sophomore wideout Darrius Clemons (No. 0), junior offensive lineman Raheem Anderson (No. 62) blocking massive sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (No. 78), graduate quarterback Jack Tuttle (No. 13), an Indiana transfer who enrolled in January, dropping back, one of the first looks at sophomore Nebraska transfer linebacker Ernest Hausmann (No. 15), an interception by senior EDGE Braiden McGregor (No. 17) and a touchdown catch by graduate wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (No. 6).

Here are some shots from practice. View on Instagram or hit the arrow button to toggle between the different snapshots.

Michigan graduate offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart (No. 52) is repping at left tackle. That’s no surprise, even after Barnhart didn’t play that position last season. He featured at the spot in 2020, is versatile (he can also play guard) and head coach Jim Harbaugh listed him first while seemingly naming players left to right on the offensive line during his late-February press conference. Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson, who’s expected to compete at left tackle, will join the team this summer.

In what seems to be a backup group of offensive linemen, Anderson is snapping with senior Reece Atteberry (No. 74) next to him at right guard.

Sophomore wide receiver Tyler Morris switched his number from 13 to 8 this offseason and looks similar to his former teammate, Ronnie Bell, with whom he shares a lot of similar traits (including that No. 8). Expect him to play a significant role out of the slot this season.

Senior Kalel Mullings (No. 20) is listed as a linebacker/running back on the roster, but he was dressed and lined up as the latter in one picture.

Fans also get one of their first looks at junior EDGE Josaiah Stewart (No. 5), a former high school teammate of graduate defensive back Mike Sainristil (No. 0) who transferred to Michigan from Coastal Carolina. He’s been blocked by sophomore right tackle Andrew Gentry (No. 75), a former 2020 recruit who took a two-year mission trip and joined the team last summer. A 6-foot-7, 312-pounder, Gentry repped at both right tackle and right guard last season but is seen at the former here.

Here are some more shots of Stewart in the maize and blue.

Michigan junior Greg Crippen (No. 51) is also in the mix at center, along with Anderson and graduate Drake Nugent, a Stanford transfer who’s limited this spring with an injury.

Also in the photos below, notice Mullings at running back next to Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 9), the unquestioned starting signal-caller. There haven’t been any photos of junior running back Donovan Edwards, who said in January he was set to undergo surgery on his right hand. Senior running back Blake Corum, who finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022, is out for the spring and expected to be full go in June.

Finally, here’s a photo of Michigan’s quarterback. He appears to have added some good weight to his upper body this offseason. He’s listed at 6-3, 196 pounds, but weights were not updated on the team’s spring roster. An official listing will be up to date in August, when the team begins fall camp.

