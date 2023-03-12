Milan-San Remo 2023

Matej Mohoric with the Milan-San Remo trophy in 2022 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

When is Milan-San Remo? This year, Milan-San Remo takes place on Saturday March 18, 2023.

How long is Milan-San Remo? The official route for Milan-San Remo has yet to be revealed but the race is always among the very longest in professional cycling, with a distance usually nearing 300km.

Where does Milan-San Remo take place? Milan-San Remo is held in Italy, starting in the city of Milan in the north before heading over the hills and down to the Ligurian coast, heading west to the finishing town of San Remo.

How to follow Milan-San Remo coverage? Milan-San Remo will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+, and in select other territories. Local Italian broadcaster Rai Sport will also air the race.

Cyclingnews will attend Milan-San Remo and provide live report coverage, breaking news and in-depth analysis of the race.

Milan-San Remo is the first of cycling's five 'Monuments', which are the most historic and prestigious one-day races in the sport. Also known as La Classicissima in emphasis of its status as a special Classic, and La Primavera in a nod to its springtime slot, it is one of the longest races in the world.

While it's known as the easiest Classic to finish, Milan-San Remo is also known as the hardest to win, with the late ascent and descent of the Poggio never failing to offer up a thrilling crescendo after nearly seven hours of build-up.

Bunch sprints were once common at Milan-San Remo but have become increasingly rare in the past decade, with solo winners or small group sprints deciding the past six editions.

Matej Mohorič is the reigning champion after using a pioneering dropper post technology to escape on the descent of the Poggio. The Slovenian is set to line up again but will have lost the element of surprise, with riders like Wout van Aert - the 2020 winner - Mathieu van der Poel, and Tadej Pogačar queuing up.

In 2023 Milan-San Remo once again takes place on the third weekend of March, following on from Strade Bianche on March 4 and the week-long Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico. The Spring Classics season then continues with the Flemish races in Belgium, then Paris-Roubaix, and, finally the Ardennes Classics in late April.

Milan-San Remo 2023 contenders

Wout van Aert winning Milan-San Remo in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan-San Remo is one of the most open races on the calendar, making it hard to predict the winner from a wide field of candidates.

On the one hand you have the sprinters, with Mark Cavendish and Arnaud Démare among the former winners. While many will struggle with the Cipressa and Poggio, such as Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), the lighter and punchier sprinters like Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny)- runner-up in 2018 - stand a real chance if it comes down to a bunch finish. Ewan's teammate, the up-and-coming Arnaud De Lie will be one to watch on his debut, as will Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) after the best season of his career.

But Milan-San Remo hasn't been decided in a sprint since Démare's 2016 triumph. Instead, differences have been made on the Poggio. Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) did it on the descent last year but it's usually the ascent that sees the more explosive riders get away.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the race in 2020 and will be a key favourite once again, as will his old foe Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who possesses a similar blend of punch and sprint. Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) is a rider in a similar mould who once looked destined to win Milan-San Remo, while Michael Matthews (Jayco-Alula) is another of these riders who always seems to be in the mix on the Via Roma.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) is capable of winning, while Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) will be watched and feared after his boundary-breaking victory at Gent-Wevelgem last spring.

Milan-San Remo 2023 teams

The field for Milan-San Remo 2023 will be made up of 24 teams. All 18 WorldTour squads will be present, with the addition of the three top-ranked second-division teams: Lotto-Dstny, TotalEnergies, and Israel-Premier Tech.

The remaining three spots will be handed out at the organisers' discretion, with Italian ProTeams usually favoured.

AG2R Citroën Team

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-Samsic

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Team DSM

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Jayco-Alula

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto-Dstny

Movistar Team

Soudal-QuickStep

TotalEnergies

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

EOLO-Kometa

Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team



Tech spotlight

Milan-San Remo Tech

A close up of the dropper post on Matej Mohoric's bike (Image credit: Bahrain Victorious)

Matej Mohorič claimed to have "destroyed cycling" when he used a dropper post to escape on the descent of the Poggio and win the 2022 Milan-San Remo.

The technology had almost never been used in road racing, but the Slovenian fitted a Merida Scultura - not his normal aero Reacto bike - with the dropper to allow himself to drop his saddle and take a more effective position on the steep twisting descent.

Mohorič also had to get up the Poggio within touching distance, take huge risks on the descent, and finish it off in the final 2km, but he pointed to the dropper post as he crossed the line as a Monument winner.

Milan-San Remo history

The idea of having a race between Milan and the Ligurian coastal town of Sanremo came about at a time when racing from city to city was a popular contest, and the Unione Sportiva Sanremese first put the challenge to the people as an amateur event in 1906. Gazzetta dello Sport took on the organisation of it the next year for its first official edition as a professional race.

Lucien Petit-Breton won the first edition of Milan-San Remo in 1906. Luigi Ganna gave Italy its first victory in 1906. After World War I, it was the era of Costante Girardengo, who amassed six victories and 11 podium placings from 1917 to 1928.

Other greats to win the race include Alfredo Binda, Gino Bartali, and Fausto Coppi. Tom Simpson was the first British Milan-San Remo winner in 1963 before Eddy Merckx began his era of domination, taking seven titles. Classics greats Roger De Vlaeminck, Sean Kelly, Laurent Jalabert, Andre Tchmil, and Fabian Cancellara as well as top sprinters like Erik Zabel, Oscar Freire, Mario Cipollini, and Mark Cavendish have all made their mark on the race.

Milan-San Remo records

Most wins: Eddy Merckx - seven (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1975, 1976)

Most recent multi-time winner: Oscar Freire (2004, 2007, 2010)

Most successful nation: Italy with 51 wins, with Belgium a distant second on 22.

Bunch sprints vs solos and small groups: The last full bunch sprint was in 2016, won by Arnaud Démare. In the past six editions, three have been settled from small groups, while three have been won by solo riders (Vincenzo Nibali in 2018, Jasper Stuyven in 2021, and Matej Mohoric in 2022).

Youngest winner: Ugo Agostoni, 20, in 1914

Oldest winner: Andrei Tchmil, 36, in 1999

Fastest edition: 45.806km/h in 1990, won by Gianni Bugno.