Flea Shares Heartwarming Photo With 'The One True King Of Rock'

Photo: Getty Images North America

Flea is considered rock and roll royalty to many, but to him there's only "one true king of rock" and that's Iggy Pop . The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist made his declaration by sharing a heartwarming photo of himself and Iggy, embracing and laughing, on Instagram with the caption "Iggy is the one true king of rock."

The punk legend recently released his latest album Every Loser , which features an all-star cast of musicians , including Flea's Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate Chad Smith . While discussing how he knew all the featured musicians, Iggy recalled some entertaining stories about how Jane's Addiction "destroyed" him every night they toured together and the wild way he got to know Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan.

See Flea's endearing post below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading on the road later this month to support the two albums they released last year ( Ultimate Love and Return of the Dream Canteen ), yet somehow Flea still found time to launch a new podcast. The project is called This Little Light and will focus on the bassist and his guests reflecting on early musical memories, including how first teachers, early influences and experiences helped shape their future careers.