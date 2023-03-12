Flea Shares Heartwarming Photo With 'The One True King Of Rock'
By Katrina Nattress,
4 days ago
Flea is considered rock and roll royalty to many, but to him there's only "one true king of rock" and that's Iggy Pop . The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist made his declaration by sharing a heartwarming photo of himself and Iggy, embracing and laughing, on Instagram with the caption "Iggy is the one true king of rock."
Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading on the road later this month to support the two albums they released last year ( Ultimate Love and Return of the Dream Canteen ), yet somehow Flea still found time to launch a new podcast. The project is called This Little Light and will focus on the bassist and his guests reflecting on early musical memories, including how first teachers, early influences and experiences helped shape their future careers.
