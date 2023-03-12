Open in App
Commack, NY
News 12

Hoops for Hope: Basketball tournament raises money and awareness for teen suicide prevention

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38P21h_0lGRdpmT00

Over 100 kids are participating in Hoops for Hope, a basketball tournament raising money and awareness about teen suicide prevention.

Commack resident Harold Teller, 13, came up with the idea after seeing students in the district suffering from depression and seeing the rising teen suicide rate across the country.

“It's a huge problem around the country. Many teenage kids are committing suicide every year, and I want to stop it,” he said.

His mother, Daria Teller, says he is determined to make a difference.

“Kids within the district that he knows that have experienced depression – he just has this in his heart,” she said.

Teller teamed up with basketball clinic owner Michael Rossetti to organize the game in Holbrook and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“This was a no brainer,” said Rossetti. “I was taken aback that a child that age can think more deeply about that and see what he could do to support and raise awareness for this issue.”

Teller hopes the event will help save lives.

“I this it sends a message that everyone is loved. You don't have to commit suicide just because you're sad and that you can get through it,” he said.

Hoops for Hope has already raised $3,500 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

