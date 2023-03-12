Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
Bullets fired through Bridgeport home of woman waiting for heart transplant

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

A Bridgeport woman, who is waiting for a heart transplant, says she is furious after bullets flew through her home earlier this week.

Felicia Clark says the incident happened after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at her Trumbull Gardens home.

"I saw two bullets come through my window," she said. One whizzed straight by my face and then there was another one that…ricocheted off the TV and went into the right side of my wall."

Clark says once she heard shots fired, she dove onto the ground, which is considered rigorous physical activity for her and should be avoided, according to her doctors. She went to the emergency room as precaution, but was not injured.

Clark say the incident had a huge impact on her.

"And now I am nervous. I can't stay in my place," Clark says. "I haven't stayed there since, because I am too scared, and I can't have that type of anxiety going on with my condition."

Bridgeport police say they are investigating the incident.

