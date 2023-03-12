Police: 2 injured in fight at Outfield Pub in East Islip

Police say the suspect fled the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Neighbors say the bar has been a problem for several years and there are always fights that go late into the night. They want to see the Town of Islip take action.
News 12 Long Island reached out to the Town of Islip who said they could not comment because this is an active investigation. They say because it's a weekend they were not able to say if there were any building code violations.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
