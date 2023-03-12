Police: 2 injured in fight at Outfield Pub in East Islip

Police are investigating a fight that happened early Sunday morning at a pub in East Islip.

They say a 911 call was made around 5:40 a.m. to report a fight inside the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue. Two men were injured.

As News 12 Long Island reported back on Jan. 15 , a man pressed a gun against another man and a fight broke out inside the bar, causing the gun to go off. A female bystander was struck in the neck with a bullet.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors say the bar has been a problem for several years and there are always fights that go late into the night. They want to see the Town of Islip take action.

News 12 Long Island reached out to the Town of Islip who said they could not comment because this is an active investigation. They say because it's a weekend they were not able to say if there were any building code violations.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.