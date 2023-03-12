Open in App
New York City, NY
News 12

NYC doctor’s advice for adjusting to daylight saving time? Go outside

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

A New York City doctor has some tips on how to adjust to daylight saving time.

Dr. Willian Pascal of the Maimonides Medical Center says it should take most people around a week or two to fully adapt to the change. However, some people experience longer lasting health impacts like depression, anxiety and even heart attacks.

One solution for adjusting faster is simply going outside, according to the doctor.

"What you need to do today is get out in the sun. You need to get that sunlight. You need to become more alert because our internal clock is still a hour before. We can adjust. Get out today. Spend time in the sun,” he said.

Pascal recommends avoiding caffeine and sugary foods at least two hours before bedtime. He also says to dim lights as much as possible when winding down to go to sleep.

