Drey Jameson Looks to Make Statement Against Rockies

Jameson will be making his fourth start of the spring against the Colorado Rockies

The Diamondbacks take on the Rockies at 1:10 P.M. at Salt River Fields today.

With Drey Jameson set to make his fourth start of the spring, we take a look at how all four pitchers competing for the final rotation spot have performed in Cactus League play.

Cactus League Stats for Drey Jameson, Tommy Henry, Ryne Nelson, and Brandon Pfaadt Stats from MLB.com, compiled by Michael McDermott

The 25-year-old has done very well in his first three starts, potentially putting himself in the driver's seat to win the competition with a solid outing against the Rockies. Across the board, he has the best numbers aside from innings, up-downs, and batters faced. Of the seven innings he's started, he has completed six scoreless innings with two apiece against the Athletics, Giants, and Royals. Pfaadt is the only other pitcher in this competition with more, with seven.

The key for Jameson to stay ahead of the competition will be to remain effective as he gets stretched out. He'll likely get a chance to start up to four "up-downs", or innings he'll start on the mound in this game and a pitch count around 60-65.

Lineups

Starting Lineups: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies; March 12, 2023 MLB.com

Just signed to an 8 year extension , Corbin Carrol is back in the lineup and leading off playing centerfield. Geraldo Perdomo is getting a start at second base. Ketel Marte is away playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

Pitchers Expected to Pitch: RHP Ryne Nelson ( No. 6 prospect ), RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Justin Martinez ( No. 28 ), RHP Zach McAllister, LHP Jessie Biddle

Third baseman Josh Rojas was scratched from the starting lineup due to fatigue. Buddy Kennedy, who is hitting .524 (11-for-21) with two doubles, a triple, and three walks this spring will get the start instead.