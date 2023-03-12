Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

NASTY NOR'EASTER: NYC area to get rain, snow, 60 mph gusts late Monday, Tuesday

By Adam WarnerCurtis Brodner,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7R3R_0lGRXr7900

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) — A week before the official start of spring, a powerful nor’easter will hammer the New York City area with rain, snow and wind gusts of up to 60 mph late Monday through Tuesday.

While the worst of the system will hit New England, the New York area will see a potent punch of nasty weather as the nor’easter intensifies over the area overnight.

Rain will turn heavier as the winds whip up late Monday and into Tuesday, creating hazardous conditions and the threat of flooding and power outages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GI3dK_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8qsu_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather

The five boroughs will see up to an inch of snow during the storm, while surrounding suburbs may get 1 to 3 inches. Up to 6 inches could drop further north in parts of the Hudson Valley.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning that the story “could be deadly” and urging people to stay off roads. Higher elevations in New York’s mid-Hudson region and the Albany area could receive 3 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, Long Island and coastal Connecticut. A winter storm warning was issued for parts of northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

Lows will be in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday, while RealFeels in some areas to the north of the city will bottom out in the 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU1dN_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlC08_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Monday night for a large swath of the state that includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

The MTA said it was preparing for the possibility that flooding in the transit system and on roadways will impact subway and bus service. The plan includes deployable pumps and debris trains for the subway and detours for buses. Crews are also on hand to bolster Metro-North and LIRR service.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Monday that went into effect at 5 p.m. in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4jEJ_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAljJ_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather

Potentially damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected during the storm. Winds could lead to downed trees and power lines.

There is also a risk of coastal flooding during times of high tide, especially on the North Shore of Long Island.

Conditions dry out for a blustery and chilly Wednesday. The high will be 44.

Temps will warm to the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXLFE_0lGRXr7900
Photo credit AccuWeather
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC Snow Storm Alert: Prepare for Possible Foot of Snow in Affected Areas
New York City, NY1 day ago
Northeast braces for major winter storm; New York governor declares emergency
New York City, NY2 days ago
GNARLY NOR'EASTER: Wet snow, 50 mph gusts to sock NYC area on a chilly Tuesday
New York City, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nor’easter bearing down on New York expected to bring over foot of heavy snow to parts of state
New York City, NY3 days ago
Large tree falls on cars in Bronx as storm moves through area
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Snowfall Predicted for NY and NJ, with Possible Second Storm on the Way
New York City, NY4 days ago
Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared In These NY Counties
New York City, NY3 days ago
Northeast Winter Storm Now Looks to Affect Coastal Cities
New York City, NY4 days ago
NY Lottery: First-prize TAKE 5 ticket sold in NYC
New York City, NY16 hours ago
2 people seriously injured in horrific crash captured on video in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NYC
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Tree topples, smashes car parked along Bronx street
Bronx, NY2 days ago
8 Inches of Snow Possible for Some, While NYC Gets Rainy, Slushy Mess: What to Expect
New York City, NY6 days ago
16-year-old groped and robbed aboard NYC subway train
New York City, NY15 hours ago
What to know about buying in Soundview, the Bronx, where affordable housing options and ferry service attract municipal workers
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man gropes girl, 16, while demanding her phone on Brooklyn subway train
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Popular Retailer Announces Closure of Staten Island Store: All Items on Sale
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Trio sought in violent robbery aboard Brooklyn subway train
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
2 new shelters open in NYC as it struggles to house migrants
New York City, NY2 days ago
14-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx for nearly two weeks
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Attacker breaks nose, eye sockets of man, 65, waiting for food at NYC McDonald's drive-thru
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Man beaten with metal pipe on Queens street; attacker at large
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Woman, 74, punched to pavement in random Queens attack
Queens, NY15 hours ago
Brutal beating of homeless man inside NYC housing project near central park ruled homicide
New York City, NY2 days ago
Hundreds of NYC school safety agent positions eliminated from Mayor Adams’ preliminary budget
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Body of woman found in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man shot on MTA bus in Prospect Lefferts Gardens; search continues for suspect
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in March
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Suspect arrested in death of woman found murdered in historic Bedford-Stuyvesant mansion
New York City, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy