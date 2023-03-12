NASTY NOR'EASTER: NYC area to get rain, snow, 60 mph gusts late Monday, Tuesday

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) — A week before the official start of spring, a powerful nor’easter will hammer the New York City area with rain, snow and wind gusts of up to 60 mph late Monday through Tuesday.

While the worst of the system will hit New England, the New York area will see a potent punch of nasty weather as the nor’easter intensifies over the area overnight.

Rain will turn heavier as the winds whip up late Monday and into Tuesday, creating hazardous conditions and the threat of flooding and power outages.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Photo credit AccuWeather

The five boroughs will see up to an inch of snow during the storm, while surrounding suburbs may get 1 to 3 inches. Up to 6 inches could drop further north in parts of the Hudson Valley.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning that the story “could be deadly” and urging people to stay off roads. Higher elevations in New York’s mid-Hudson region and the Albany area could receive 3 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, Long Island and coastal Connecticut. A winter storm warning was issued for parts of northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

Lows will be in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday, while RealFeels in some areas to the north of the city will bottom out in the 20s.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Photo credit AccuWeather

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Monday night for a large swath of the state that includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

The MTA said it was preparing for the possibility that flooding in the transit system and on roadways will impact subway and bus service. The plan includes deployable pumps and debris trains for the subway and detours for buses. Crews are also on hand to bolster Metro-North and LIRR service.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Monday that went into effect at 5 p.m. in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Photo credit AccuWeather

Potentially damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected during the storm. Winds could lead to downed trees and power lines.

There is also a risk of coastal flooding during times of high tide, especially on the North Shore of Long Island.

Conditions dry out for a blustery and chilly Wednesday. The high will be 44.

Temps will warm to the 50s on Thursday and Friday.