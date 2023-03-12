Macomb County man arrested with illegal gun, $25K in cash and 33 bags of marijuana after disregarding traffic light: police

NEW HAVEN (WWJ) – A Macomb County man is facing several charges after police caught him with a loaded gun and more than 30 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop.

John Borelli of Chesterfield Township has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, driving without a license and delivery/manufacture of marijuana.

The charges stem from an early morning traffic stop on Thursday after Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies saw him disregard a traffic signal in a Ford F-150 at the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to 26 Mile Road.

Deputies stopped the pick-up in New Haven and Borelli was unable to present a valid driver’s license, so he was arrested.

A 33-year-old Sterling Heights man, the lone passenger in the truck, was also taken out of the truck for investigative purposes, officials said.

While patting him down, deputies found Borelli in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a large amount of cash in his pocket. He didn’t have a valid CPL for the gun, officials said.

Authorities then found a large amount of marijuana and cash in the covered bed of the truck. Officials say they found more than $25,000 in cash and 33 “large plastic bags” full of weed.

Officials didn’t give an estimate as to how much marijuana was in each bag.

Borelli, 28, was arraigned Friday and bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety, or 10%.