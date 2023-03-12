Open in App
Chesterfield Township, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Macomb County man arrested with illegal gun, $25K in cash and 33 bags of marijuana after disregarding traffic light: police

By Wwj Newsroom,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmhW5_0lGRNtEp00

NEW HAVEN (WWJ) – A Macomb County man is facing several charges after police caught him with a loaded gun and more than 30 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop.

John Borelli of Chesterfield Township has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, driving without a license and delivery/manufacture of marijuana.

The charges stem from an early morning traffic stop on Thursday after Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies saw him disregard a traffic signal in a Ford F-150 at the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to 26 Mile Road.

Deputies stopped the pick-up in New Haven and Borelli was unable to present a valid driver’s license, so he was arrested.

A 33-year-old Sterling Heights man, the lone passenger in the truck, was also taken out of the truck for investigative purposes, officials said.

While patting him down, deputies found Borelli in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a large amount of cash in his pocket. He didn’t have a valid CPL for the gun, officials said.

Authorities then found a large amount of marijuana and cash in the covered bed of the truck. Officials say they found more than $25,000 in cash and 33 “large plastic bags” full of weed.

Officials didn’t give an estimate as to how much marijuana was in each bag.

Borelli, 28, was arraigned Friday and bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety, or 10%.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Macomb County, MI newsLocal Macomb County, MI
Macomb County men who crashed into pole during police chase convicted of murdering young Clinton Twp. women
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI12 hours ago
Woman dies in Macomb County apartment fire
New Baltimore, MI14 hours ago
Autorama conversation leads investigators to suspect after classic cars stolen from Macomb County dealership
Mount Clemens, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Troy man arrested with multiple open White Claws in his car, accused of hiding Xanax under his tongue during traffic stop
Troy, MI11 hours ago
Speeding, drunk, unlicensed driver pulled over with vodka in vehicle on I-75 tells cops he's on his way to work: police
Troy, MI11 hours ago
No charges against cop who shot, killed armed man at Dearborn Police station "in lawful self-defense and defense of others"
Dearborn, MI13 hours ago
Welfare check leads to murder investigation • At-home aide accused of stealing $26K • Gun reform vote expected
Ypsilanti, MI18 hours ago
19-year-old driver calls 911 to report being shot at on the Lodge Freeway, MSP investigating
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of two Michigan State Police troopers who "were carrying out their lawful duties" in Detroit, prosecutors say
Detroit, MI1 day ago
3 charged in Genesee County animal abuse cases, including pair who made gruesome 'crush video'
Pontiac, MI9 hours ago
Police searching for female suspect wanted for shooting after women fight in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI9 hours ago
Detroit police looking for teen suspects in double shooting that left 13-year-old dead, another teen hospitalized
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
7 guns, fentanyl, cocaine found during search of Farmington Hills home
Farmington Hills, MI2 days ago
Suspect shot by CPL holder during robbery outside Detroit liquor store
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
At-home aide accused of stealing $26K from 91-year-old Bloomfield Township woman
Bloomfield Township, MI1 day ago
Former Detroit police officer gets prison for taking towing bribes
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
State police bust
Farmington Hills, MI2 days ago
2 men found guilty of double homicide in deaths of 2 young women
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI15 hours ago
Death at Ypsilanti-area apartment being investigated as homicide
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
Investigation finds neglect at Wayne County group home were woman starved to death
Belleville, MI1 day ago
WANTED: Driver of dark Dodge Charger that hit skateboarding teen, fled the scene
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in Louisiana Arrests Man Suspected of Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, and Other Crimes
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Multiple fire crews called in to subdue early morning blaze that sent residents scrambling at Macomb County apartment complex
New Baltimore, MI17 hours ago
Woman found dead in her Ypsilanti apartment becomes murder investigation
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
Man rescues victims from fiery crash • Charges dismissed after gun pulled on mom, teen • I-94 closed for days
Southfield, MI2 days ago
Chesterfield Twp. man charged after being caught with 30-plus bundles of pot, gun
Chesterfield Township, MI4 days ago
Crash on Detroit freeway escalates to shooting after one driver leaves and comes back with a gun: MSP
Detroit, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy