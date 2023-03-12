Colts' Tyquan Lewis contract details

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal, and we now have the details of the contract.

Though most one-year deals are relatively straight forward, we do know how the contract breaks down and the incentives that go along with it.

According to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, here is the breakdown of Lewis’ one-year deal:

$1.08 million base salary

$60,000 per game active roster bonus ($1.02 million for 17 games played)

$500,000 guaranteed

$1.25 million in sacks, playing time and playoff incentives

The incentives for sacks, playing time and playoff incentives were not immediately disclosed.

This seems like a pretty good deal for both sides. Even though Lewis is once again coming off a torn patellar tendon, he should be able to provide some solid depth on the edge of the defensive line.

We also took a look at the instant analysis of the Colts re-signing Lewis.