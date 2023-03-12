One person dead after weekend fire at apartment building

Two people were hospitalized and one of them is now dead, after a weekend fire at an Upstate apartment building. Emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire around 3:30 Saturday morning, at the Chimneys of Greenville Apartments in Taylors.

Upon arrival, two victims were located and both were transported to an area hospital. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says, 57 year old Christine Yvette Nix , who lived in the apartments, died Sunday morning after being transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

An autopsy is set to be performed on her, Monday. The fire remains under investigation by the Coroner's Office, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Taylors Fire Department and the South Carolina Fire Marshall's Office.

There's been no word on what caused the fire, as of the time of this report.