Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected to 'Emphasize the Pass Rush' in NFL Free Agency

Despite needs at two key offensive positions, Tampa Bay may shift its main focus to the defensive side of the ball.

There's a saying that defense wins championships in the NFL, and both Lombardi Trophies in possession of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be viewed as evidence of that.

And even as reports continue to surface that the Bucs are likely to pursue Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, NFL.com believes the expectation should be on the pass rush more than anything.

"Look for the team to emphasize the pass rush in free agency and the draft," says NFL.com. "The Bucs defense pressured opposing quarterbacks on just 25 percent of dropbacks in 2022 (sixth-lowest rate in NFL) and allowed 21 passing touchdowns when using four or fewer pass rushers (second-most in NFL)."

Tampa Bay has many more holes to fill than you'd expect from a team that was celebrating a Super Bowl win just two years ago.

Not only did the Bucs get some of the least amounts of pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the league, but their leading sack-getter was defensive tackle, Vita Vea.

While Vea has become a powerhouse of his own manning the inside of the Buccaneers' defensive line, it was never the intent of coach Todd Bowles for his big man to lead the team in that category.

And it's a problem they aim to fix in 2023.

Just four of the starting front seven are currently set to return next season led by Vea and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett who missed nine games after suffering a torn Achilles.

Barrett had three sacks nearly halfway through the season when he was injured, and still finished the year with more than 2022 Second Round NFL Draft pick Logan Hall.

Hall will be a player expected to make strides in year two but is far from a lock to be a starting player in Bowles' defensive line rotation.

Young outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka out-sacked Barrett by just one, and while he showed some flashes of what made him a first-round pick in 2021, he could be due for some competition to push him even further.

Of course, the Bucs have needs in the secondary and on the offensive line as well.

And with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers both making aggressive moves to better their own teams, the question remains whether or not the Buccaneers can do what's necessary to keep pace in the NFC South.

