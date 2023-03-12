How to Watch Division I NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday

March is here as the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament's Selection Sunday show on ESPN tips off at 6 p.m. ET for the men and 8 p.m. ET for the women. Here's more details and how to watch the women's broadcast.

Selection Sunday is here as both the men's and women's NCAA Basketball Division I Tournament bracket will be announced on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET for the men and 8 p.m. ET for the women.

The selection show will determine the 68 teams, which includes the First Four round, that will compete in March Madness for the NCAA title.

How to watch women's Selection Sunday

When: March 12, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Where: ESPN Studios; Bristol, Conn.

Live stream: fuboTV (start your free trial )

2023 Women's NCAA basketball tournament schedule

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN First Four: Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (times TBD)

Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (times TBD) First round: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 (times TBD)

Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 (times TBD) Second round: Sunday and Monday, March 19-20 (times TBD)

Sunday and Monday, March 19-20 (times TBD) Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 (times TBD)

Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 (times TBD) Elite Eight: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

Sunday and Monday, March 26-27 Final Four: Friday, March 31 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, March 31 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Championship: Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

The NCAA did two top 16 reveals earlier this year to predict who it believed would be the one-seeds in the tournament and host the first and second rounds.

The only undefeated team left in women's college basketball is the South Carolina Gamecocks, who should be a shoo-in as a one-seed and the No. 1 overall seed.

The Indiana Hoosiers are also looking at that one-seed as they've only lost three games this season and won their first Big Ten regular season title since 1983.

The NCAA named Stanford as another guess for a potential candidate. Since the prediction, the Cardinal now has five season losses and fell out of the Pac-12 Tournament early but still should be a sound team with a shot at the national crown.

Finally, the Utah Utes could be a potential one-seed as they boast one of the best overall records of 25-4 in the whole Associated Press Top 25 Poll for a No. 8 ranking.

Nothing is certain just yet as the Selection Sunday broadcast will have the final word. The madness starts now!

