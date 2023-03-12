Does The Miami Dolphins Trade For Jalen Ramsey Mean They Are Making More Blockbuster Moves Of Late Than The Heat?

The Miami Dolphins are in the process of trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey

There was a time when the Miami Heat were the South Florida professional sports team making the most blockbuster trades or acquisitions.

From Shaquille O'Neal to LeBron James and Chris Bosh to Jimmy Butler, the Heat had a knack for bringing Hall of Fame talent to the area the past 20 years. The landscape is starting to change because the Miami Dolphins are catching up.

On Sunday, it was reported the Dolphins have plans of trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. This is just a year after the Dolphins acquired Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill.

While the Dolphins continue to bring in top-tier talent, the Heat have preferred to remain silent on that front. In 2019, Butler was the last major trade to involve the Heat. Last month they acquired Kevin Love, a future Hall of Famer, but he is no longer considered among the league's top players.

It hasn't stopped the Heat from being successful. Behind Butler, they made the 2020 NBA Finals and were one victory from making another trip last season.

With the Heat in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, it may be time for them to regain their perch as South Florida's top deal-making organization. That could happen this summer if there is another season without a championship.

