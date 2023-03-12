Jenna Ortega’s Pride Won’t Allow Her to Be ‘Googoogaga Over a Boy’

Plenty of Wednesday fans were not pleased that Wednesday Addams was the focal point of a bizarre love triangle in the show’s first season. They felt that it was not true to the iconic character’s real nature. But nobody was more against the love fest than Jenna Ortega. The actor, who portrays the titular character, has been very outspoken about the fact that she wasn’t thrilled about that particular portion of the plot. And it seems that, currently, Ortega isn’t super interested in her love life either. The actor explained why she has no immediate plans to get a boyfriend.

Jenna Ortega | Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega recently filmed her first romantic comedy with her ‘Wednesday’ co-star

To say that Ortega is booked and busy would be an understatement. So far, she has four upcoming movies in addition to the sophomore season of Wednesday. Coincidentally, one of those films is a romantic-comedy with her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White. The film will mark Ortega’s first foray into the genre. And while she seems passionate enough about the project, she admits that she doesn’t really enjoy rom-coms in her everyday life.

The actor’s pride stops her from being boy crazy

And romance isn’t something that Ortega is currently seeking out in her personal life either. Being boy-crazy is something that she feels hinders a lot of female characters, some of whom she portrays. “I hate being googoogaga over a boy,” Ortega admitted to Elle. “I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”

Ortega explains why she currently has no interest in dating or having a boyfriend

As for Ortega herself, her focus remains on work. She admits that being in a romantic partnership simply isn’t a priority right now. In fact, she has fears about being that intimate with someone. “Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out,” The Fallout actor revealed. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are… My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

It’s great that Ortega knows what her priorities are, especially at such a young age. She’s already feeling the pressure to live up to her recent hype. She seems to live in fear of letting everyone down, and a romantic partner would just add another person to that potential list. “I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public,” she admits. “I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realize that I’m not all that.” Hopefully, Ortega can work through some of these feelings of imposter syndrome, whether or not she chooses to date.