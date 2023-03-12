GPS-led vehicles avoid Wyoming highway closures, get stuck in Colorado backcountry

After coming up short Saturday, Moffat County road crews are again digging their way to three tractor-trailers stuck on a dirt road along the Wyoming-Colorado border Sunday. These rigs are the latest in a stream of vehicles that have become stranded in Colorado in drivers' attempts to evade weather-related road closures in Wyoming.

"They're not areas that I would recommend driving CMVs (Commercial Motor Vehicles) even in the summertime," said Moffat County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Nate Businger. "We can't get up there ourselves."

Businger said the drivers, like many others recently, were led into the area by GPS satellite mapping. The system suggested routes into Colorado to circumvent Saturday's closure of Interstate 80 in Wyoming.

What GPS didn't convey to the drivers was the unmaintained, rural nature of the road, nor it's snowy conditions.

County Road 4 is now closed between Highway 430 in Wyoming and Highway 13 in Colorado. The road meanders back and forth several times across the state line along its more than 75 miles. Businger said the first section of the road is paved, if you're a trucker seeking a route from Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Craig, Colorado. However, the last 30-40 miles in Colorado are unpaved and unplowed.

Another complication: Truckers and other motorists are not considering the expense of being towed out of the area, particularly when a heavy duty tow truck capable to recovering semis is called in.

"It takes six to eight hours just to reach them," Businger said.

RELATED 19 people, dog rescued from snow-packed roads, -15 degree temps in Moffat County

Businger gave the example of one semi which has been stuck in Moffat County since the third week of February - one of a handful of vehicles left in place. It is not blocking traffic, but it won't be moved for some time. The company which owns it balked at the $30,000 estimate given by the tow company.

Businger said the drivers of the trucks stuck Saturday have also refused to be towed, even if road crews do clear a path to them for tow trucks.

First responders block a roadway following a multi-vehicle crash in Moffat County on February 22. Moffat County Sheriff's Office

Dozens of vehicles, perhaps as many as 50, have been stuck in Moffat County's backcountry since the first of the year, Businger said.

"It's been more of a problem this winter than in the past because of all the road closures we've experienced."

Businger believes resolving the issue won't come from working with the multiple GPS systems and apps. But he does think Wyoming and Colorado authorities can work together to alert travelers coming into the area about the types of roads they are entering.

"I think some signage is something we're going to look at in the spring."

In another Moffat County incident Saturday evening, fire crews responding to a structure fire were delayed "several hours," Businger said, as they waited for a snowplow to clear County Road 23 ahead of them. Fire crews eventually reached the unoccupied structure, but it was destroyed by the time they arrive.