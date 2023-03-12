Prince Andrew 'In Despair' After Queen Elizabeth II Didn't Leave A Single Penny Of $781 Million Fortune In His Name

mega

Prince Andrew was left "in despair" after King Charles III was named the sole heir to their mother Queen Elizabeth's £650 Million ($781,820,000 USD) fortune.

It's been reported that it is tradition for the royal family's to be handed down "from monarch to monarch" due to it being the most tax efficient way to transfer the money, however, the Duke of York is said to hold "some resentment" towards his brother for not sharing what he believes he is owed.

Although neither of the Queen's other children, Princess Anne and Prince Edward , were issued inheritance in their names, a friend of the royal claimed Prince Andrew was left "completely in the dark" regarding the decision.

"Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming," the source revealed. "What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster."

As RadarOnline reported, the Duke of York's extravagant spending habits are also being closely reviewed by Charles.

Andrew was recently denied compensation for a £32,000 ($38,500 USD) bill for his Indian healer who had been living within one of the Royal family's homes in Windsor Great Park.

A source claimed the Queen had been "happy to indulge" the expensive treatment for years, but Charles assumed his brother was "having a laugh" when he asked him for the exorbitant funds.

This comes more than three years after Andrew was stripped of his titles and patronages and he stepped down from royal duties after being struck by scandal connected to his controversial former associations with late sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein .

The Queen approved the relinquishment of duties when her son was facing serious accusations of sexual assault by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre — allegations he continues to deny to this day.

Andrew reportedly paid a multi-million-dollar fee to settle the civil case outside of court.

