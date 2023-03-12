Open in App
OutThere Colorado

"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down", and other recent tweets from the National Park Service

By Tamera Twitty,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457iX6_0lGR9NFc00
File photo. Photo credit: pchoui (iStock). Grizzly at full speed chasing an other bear who has wandered into his territory in Cook Inlet, Alaska.

The National Park Service (NPS) has recently taken a humorous tone on Twitter, to share helpful tips and information about the parks across the United States.

For example, to remind visitors about bear safety in national parks, the service made the following tweet:

"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down."

Following the joke, the service shared some resources about bear safety and reminded visitors that bears can be dangerous.

Here are some more of NPS silly tweets:

The service followed this one up by tweeting:

"Bison have a high cold tolerance. The coat of a bison is so thick, and insulates the bison's body so well, snow will land on the bison and not melt from the heat of the bison’s body."

If you don't already, it might be worth considering giving the National Park Service Twitter account a follow.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meetings scheduled to help plan new National Park Service unit in Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Wild Bobcat Caught Casually Lounging in Dog Bed Inside Arizona Home
San Manuel, AZ8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy