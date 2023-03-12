Jalen Ramsey Shares His Reaction To Getting Traded To Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins today, and the six-time Pro Bowler couldn't be happier about it.

In a deal that's been widely lauded for the Dolphins, Miami parted with a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long for Ramsey. GM Chris Grier got a bargain, to put it mildly, for the gifted cornerback.

And Ramsey couldn't be happier for the change of scenery. Jalen spent his last four seasons with the Rams, earning a Super Bowl ring in the process, but couldn't contain his excitement at joining a new franchise.

"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it's happening! [Miami Dolphins] LETSGO!"

Wow. No higher praise for the culture that coach Mike McDaniel has built than to have a player like Ramsey praying to be traded to your club.

Ramsey clearly felt this trade and his relocation to Miami was bigger than football, as he also tweeted "Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work!" seemingly in response to the blockbuster trade.

Last season, Ramsey's efforts didn't translate to success for the 5-12 Rams. Now, he'll have the chance to contend with peers like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Xavien Howard and more.

It's a new day in Miami.