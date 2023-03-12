Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins Acquiring Jalen Ramsey In Blockbuster Trade

Miami Dolphins practices are about to be some of the most competitive in the NFL. The AFC contender acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster deal with the Rams on Sunday.

The Dolphins took advantage of the Rams' cap space problems, too. They sent just a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to Los Angeles in exchange for the veteran Ramsey.

He now joins Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland in an incredibly talented Miami secondary. That means better practice reps for Tyreek Hill.

The speedster is looking forward to one-on-one battles vs. Ramsey ahead of the 2023 season.

"Practice is going to be crazy now," Hill said on Twitter with an accompanied teary-eyed emoji.

The only potential hiccup between Ramsey and Hill is the NFL Pro Bowl flag football altercation that took place between the two NFL stars.

As you may recall, Ramsey forgot the pads were off and popped Hill during the game .

As long as Ramsey keeps things clean, Hill doesn't anticipate him and his new teammate having any issues.

"if you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting," Hill continued on Twitter.

There you have it, Jalen. Don't hit Tyreek when you're not supposed to.