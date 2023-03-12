‘Scream VI’ Slices Up Competition in Franchise-Best Opening

Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures

The Scream revival is a full-on roar. The sixth installment in the popular franchise has notched an opening weekend box office of $44.5 million, besting all its predecessors. Scream VI topped the box office, well ahead of Creed III ’s impressive second week ($27.1 million). It’s poised to topple the original movie’s $103 million unadjusted box office take. With 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ Cinemascore, Scream VI looks to be in good shape to continue its triumphant run.

Read it at Deadli