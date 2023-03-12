Open in App
Surprise, AZ
Surprise Independent

Calibre, Canyon Ridge get golden donations in Surprise

4 days ago
Surprise’s Greenway and Reems roads and Bell Road and Loop 303 McDonald’s restaurants, owned by Dorothy and Wayne Stingley, raised more than $4,736 for local schools through its annual McTeacher’s Night Challenge in February.

During McTeacher’s Night, a portion of the sales for a two-hour period benefited each participating school.

Twelve elementary schools took part in the McTeacher’s Night Challenges at the two locations, including Calibre Academy, Imagine Prep, Freedom Traditional, Canyon Ridge, Palm Christian, Mountain View, Sunset Hills, Kingswood, Western Peaks, Asante Prep, Cimmaron Springs, and Legacy Traditional –West Surprise campus.

Calibre Academy (Greenway/Reems event) and Canyon Ridge (Bell/Loop303 event) placed first in the McTeacher’s Night Challenges raising the most money during their fund-raising nights and received an additional $500 donation.

Imagine Prep (Greenway/Reems event) and Kingswood (Bell/Loop 303 event) placed second and received an additional $250 donation.

“We were delighted to host these fund-raising opportunities with drive thru and mobile ordering to help our local schools,” said a representative for the restaurants. “Our Surprise McDonald’s restaurants take great pride in giving back to the community.”

