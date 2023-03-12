Athlete Spotlight - Emily Ward

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Yorktown senior Emily Ward played varsity soccer for four years at the central-midfield position, but also played in the back line for certain games.

She was named All-Section and All-League this past fall, All-Section as a junior, and All-League her sophomore and junior campaigns.

This spring will be Ward’s fourth year on the varsity lacrosse squad, where she is a defender and a draw-circle player.

She earned All-League and All-Section honorable mention honors her junior season in lacrosse. Ward, a guard, was also a member of the varsity basketball team for four seasons.

How old were you when you started playing soccer?

I started playing when I was three years old.

What was your favorite part about being on the Yorktown soccer team?

One of my favorite aspects of being on the soccer team has to be the girls that have made up the varsity squads throughout the years. The bonds that we have all created on and off the field is what I will take away from my experience here at Yorktown.

This team has always been a second family to me, whether it was my freshman or senior year. All of the girls, incoming or returning, have taken part in creating that family bond. Everyone was supportive of each other whether it was soccer related or personal, it didn’t matter.

What was your favorite team activity that you shared with your teammates?

My favorite team activities were the team dinners. Whether the team was eating at a Chipotle after convincing the bus driver to stop after a game, at YPP (Yorktown Pizza Pasta), or at someone’s home, we always made the most of every dinner by filling them with funny, special, and memorable moments.

Who has been your biggest role model over the years and what have you learned from them?

One of my biggest role models over the years has been my older sister, Mae. I have always admired all that she has accomplished and how she has overcome life’s obstacles, including an ACL tear around the same age I tore mine.

She has also been a huge inspiration and influence for me choosing to pursue the military path after college. She is a part of the ROTC program at the University of North Carolina.

Her experiences exposed me to certain options and opportunities as she is living the life of a cadet now.

Tell us one thing about yourself that not a lot of people know?

I have chickens.

Do you plan to continue to play soccer in college?

I have signed to continue my soccer career at Virginia Military Institute. Going into the soccer-recruiting process, I knew I wanted the military aspect while in college to help prepare me for my intended service after.

However, everything about VMI and their traditions made my decision very easy when accepting their offer. Everything the institute stands for resembles family, teamwork, and challenging yourself physically and mentally.

I am blessed to have been given this opportunity and to have found a future where everything I have been looking for in a school is in one place, while getting the chance to play high-level soccer.

Do you know what you want to study in college?

I plan on majoring in international studies. I am interested in all this major has to offer and I believe this major will help me develop tools to pursue a three-letter agency or law enforcement path after college.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Luka Modrić

What was your favorite music to listen to while warming up for a game?

If I had to choose pregame/bus music, I would choose country. However, my favorite songs when on the field warming up are the classic 2000s throwbacks.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would want to breathe underwater so I could go see all the ocean life, caves, and sunken ships or places, with no time limit.

If you could pick one place to visit on vacation that you have never been to, where would you go?

I would love to go to Alaska. My dream has always been to see a moose. So between the sites and the chances of seeing a moose, Alaska has always been on my bucket list.

What was your favorite food to eat after a game?

After a game, my go-to sandwich is grilled chicken on a roll with ketchup and pickles.

Best place to eat in Yorktown?

The Yorktown Grille, because they have the best French onion soup and fries.

What’s the go-to app on your phone?

My go-to app on my phone is Spotify. I use this app everywhere I go; in the car, before and after a game, during my workouts, when I clean, and when I do my homework or study.

For a young athlete growing up in the Yorktown district, what would you tell them about the experience of being part of the soccer team and why they should give it a chance?

I would say that if you are looking for a place to play a sport that you love while being exposed to a competitive atmosphere, along with being a part of a family that will always have your back on and off the field, create countless memories, and allow you to truly understand and appreciate the importance of being a teammate and a part of a team, this soccer program is the place for you.



