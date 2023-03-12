Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WRTV

'March Gladness' event teaches Indy youth how to prevent and deal with bullying

By Jacqueline White,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqclT_0lGQznlC00

INDIANAPOLIS — Today the 'March Gladness' event was held on Indy's east side in an effort to teach the youth how to prevent and deal with bullying.

The event was held at Church of Glory on Forest Manor Ave. The church holds a 'March Gladness' event each year and this year the theme was "Preventing Youth Bullying." Mentors and youth shared their stories and messages on how to stand up to bullying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeZ2G_0lGQznlC00 WRTV

"If you're being bullied, you're not alone," Pastor Donald Edwards Jr. said. "It's sometimes embarrassing to get bullied, but there are people who stand up against bullying, in the right way.

Visitors were served ribs, chicken and other food straight off the grill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfMSp_0lGQznlC00 WRTV

Community members gathered in song and dance and youth were presented awards for wearing school gear and bringing along friends from school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMmye_0lGQznlC00 WRTV

The church also handed out new backpacks to the students who ranged in ages from kindergarten to high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fq7zx_0lGQznlC00 WRTV

"We just encourage everyone to stand up against bullying. You don't have to fight, but you can talk things out," Pastor Edwards said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Diaper Day: The Villages of Indiana ask Hoosiers to help children in need
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
16 Tech awarded funding to help expand Chess in the Park initiative
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
How a Henry County business owner advocated for her health
New Castle, IN3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New bar, Park & Rec, set to open Downtown Indianapolis.
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
Edison School of the Arts board vote to fire CEO for using racial slur
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
WRTV legend Barbara Boyd honored in Indiana Senate
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
1983: Inside Indy’s vigorous celebration of St. Patrick’s Day
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
Garden off Interstate-70 leaning on plant sales to feed thousands
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
St. Patrick's Day Greening of Canal Celebration to take place Thursday
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Honda plans to produce the Accord in Greensburg within 2 years
Greensburg, IN1 day ago
Westfield Fire Department receives award for delivering baby
Westfield, IN2 days ago
5-year-old loses consciousness after consuming THC gummies, mother charged
North Vernon, IN18 hours ago
Friends turned family after a life saving gift, now advocate for organ donations
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Longtime leader with Dance Kaleidoscope prepares to take a final bow
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
IU Oncologist climbed Salesforce Tower for a cure
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
DPW to convert Michigan and New York Streets from a one-way to a two-way
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
More drivers installing dash cams in their car for protection on the road
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indy woman shares story of redemption, credits success to Horizon House's help
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
Carmel traffic stop ends with pursuit, crash north of Westfield
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Mother charged with neglect in 1-year-old's death in 2020
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional visiting Indy in June
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
The step forward for future redevelopment of Brookville Road-Irvington Plaza
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Shipments from East Palestine train derailment resume in Putnam County
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Indy man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing wife
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Construction resumes along IndyGo Red Line
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indy DPW announced crews have filled over 100,000 potholes this year
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis movie buff takes pride in collection of Academy Award winning films
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy