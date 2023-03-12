Open in App
Somerset County, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Somerset County Maple Taste and Tour brings visitors from all over to local maple farms

By Jordan Mansberger,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9xaa_0lGQyVmn00

SOMERSET COUNTY (WTAJ)– The Somerset County Maple Taste and Tour kicked off Saturday morning, as visitors started at the Somerset County Historical Center.

Visitors were given pamphlets with information on 24 different maple product-producing farms from across the county. They can visit them all weekend long through Sunday.

“We talk about the early history of maple sugaring which in Somerset County dates back to the 1760s,” Mark Ware, the director of the Somerset Historical Center, said. “Somerset County is the largest producer of maple products in Pennsylvania, so we do have a rich heritage. And there’s a lot of antique equipment still out there that you can see on the maple tasting tour.”

Blue Knob honors firefighters who saved woman from house fire

Ware said that his favorite part about the weekend every year is meeting visitors from all across the country.

“We see people from mostly the Pittsburgh area, parts west of the Johnstown area,” Ware said. “And we did talk to a couple from Washington state who just happened to be traveling through as tourists. We are getting the word out, we are attracting people from a larger distance away in recent years.”

One of the first stops that people often make is right down the road from the historical center at Walnutdale Farms. There, Lowell Friedline and his family have been operating for years. Although the technology they use has changed, he says it’s still hard work.

“And I can stand here with my cell phone and know exactly what is going on in my maple lot,” Friedline said. “I know what the vacuum that we are generating amounts to, what the temperature is and whether it is functioning or not.”

Friedline says that he appreciates the visitors as well as his fellow maple farmers for making this weekend possible every year.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“I think there’s something unique about maple producers, we’re very collegial,” Friedline said. “We do not compete with each other, we support each other.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Stolen artifacts returned to Baker Mansion in Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Bellwood Antis online newspaper named 2nd best student-run website in Pa
Bellwood, PA1 day ago
Rep. John Joyce visits farm to promote Dairy Pride Act
Martinsburg, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Funding arrives for the Route 219 Maryland expansion project
Meyersdale, PA1 day ago
Hometown favorite café in Altoona reopening under new management
Altoona, PA7 hours ago
Foodie Road Trip: What’s So Magical About the Waters of Bedford?
Bedford, PA1 day ago
Meeting held to discuss closure of Spring Farms Elementary for 2023-24 year
Three Springs, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania, Ohio residents indicted on federal drug charges
New Kensington, PA10 hours ago
Altoona church offering free spaghetti dinners
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Man traveled across the country to sleep with Altoona teen, police report
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Man flown to hospital after dump truck backed over him in Altoona
Altoona, PA11 hours ago
3 facing charges for possessing crystal meth in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA10 hours ago
One killed in Huntingdon County ATV crash
Ephrata, PA3 days ago
4th Avenue Shooting Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Police raid vape shops in Hempfield, Murrysville
Murrysville, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy