Watch: Walter Camp Foundation Highlights Ivan Pace Jr. As 2022 All-American

By Russ Heltman,

4 days ago

The linebacker got dressed to the nines for the event.

CINCINNATI Ivan Pace Jr. posted one of the greatest seasons ever at UC on his way to the program's first unanimous All-American status in 2022.

One of those outlets that took notice was the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

They honored Pace on Saturday night. Check out a clip from the event as the QB nightmare had his accolades rattled off by ESPN personality Kevin Neghandi.

