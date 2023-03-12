Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints won't tender restricted free agent WR Marquez Callaway

By John Sigler,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FHJI_0lGQyBNV00

This isn’t totally unexpected, but it’s still worth noting: the New Orleans Saints are not expected to issue a restricted free agent tender to wide receiver Marquez Callaway prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Callaway led the Saints with 698 receiving yards and 6 touchdown catches in 2021 (with his 46 receptions ranking second-most behind Alvin Kamara’s 47) but saw a reduced role in 2022 following the additions of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and injury-shortened appearances by both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

It’s disappointing to see the team not make a stronger effort to retain someone who has played well in the past, but that might not make sense with the cost involved. The lowest RFA tender costs a fully-guaranteed $2,627,000 against the salary cap in 2023, and it only gives the Saints the right to match any contract offers Callaway gets from other teams — something they may be able to do anyway if they’re on good terms with his agent.

Still, this suggests he isn’t a big part of their plans moving forward. The receivers under contract with the Saints in 2023 include Olave, Shaheed, Tre’Quan Smith, Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Kieth Kirkwood. New Orleans has had productive talks with Thomas on a contract extension but Landry is expected to hit free agency (as is Deonte Harty). If Callaway leaves for a new team, the Saints will not receive a compensatory draft pick for him because of his restricted status.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Khalen Saunders Signing With New Orleans Saints
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
Andy Dalton left the Saints with a unique parting gift for the 2024 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
NFL star’s wife hits back at coach after team trades him right after wedding
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb going to Jets to team up with Aaron Rodgers?
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Falcons to give QB Taylor Heinicke a two-year, $14 million deal. Grade: WTF
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Breaking: NFL Player Announces Retirement From League At 25
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks 'enamored' with top-ranked center prospect
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Titans and Cowboys fans, media react to Luke Gifford signing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Potential replacements for DeShon Elliott at safety in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Panthers signing TE Hayden Hurst to 3-year deal
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Eagles agree to 1-year, $5 million deal with QB Marcus Mariota
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy