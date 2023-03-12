Open in App
Pedestrian killed in McCandless hit-and-run

By Rich Cholodofsky,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKNjk_0lGQw9uY00
Courtesy of Natalie Beneviat

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night as a result of a hit-and-run crash in McCandless.

Police said a black Honda struck the unidentified pedestrian at 10:15 p.m. near the Pine Creek Shopping Center.

According a news release issued Sunday, police are seeking the driver of the vehicle that is believed to have sustained heavy damage, including a missing passenger mirror and a large piece of molding.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the McCandless Police Department at 412-369-7992.

