Pedestrian killed in McCandless hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night as a result of a hit-and-run crash in McCandless.

Police said a black Honda struck the unidentified pedestrian at 10:15 p.m. near the Pine Creek Shopping Center.

According a news release issued Sunday, police are seeking the driver of the vehicle that is believed to have sustained heavy damage, including a missing passenger mirror and a large piece of molding.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the McCandless Police Department at 412-369-7992.