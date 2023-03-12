Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

IHSAA releases boys basketball semi-state pairings

By Josh Ayen,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gfj6e_0lGQw6GN00

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – We’re down to the final four for boys basketball teams in northeast Indiana. Wayne, Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood each punched their tickets to the semi-state round after earning regional titles on Saturday.

On Sunday, the IHSAA laid out the rest of the roadmap for the State Finals in Indianapolis.

Under the new IHSAA tournament format, remaining teams must win twice on Saturday to advance to the State Finals.

In Class 4A, Wayne has the tall task of facing nationally touted prospect Flory Bidunga and Kokomo. The Generals have the first semifinal matchup at Michigan City, which tips off at 11 a.m. Should Wayne win, the Generals would face the winner of Penn and Hammond Central at 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mSh2_0lGQw6GN00

In Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger faces No. 1 NorthWood in the second semifinal matchup at noon at Elkhart. If Bishop Dwenger wins, the Saints would face the winner of Delta and Glenn at 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5y0Z_0lGQw6GN00

In Class 2A, No. 3 Blackhawk Christian drew No. 7 Gary 21st Century in the first semifinal matchup at Logansport. Should the Braves win, Blackhawk Christian would face the winner of Wapahani and Lewis Cass at 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0D6L_0lGQw6GN00

Finally in Class A, Southwood faces Fountain Central in the first semifinal matchup at Lafayette Jeff. The winner of the first semifinal faces the winner of Marquette Catholic and Kouts at 7:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGKbC_0lGQw6GN00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Northrop grad Jackson transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis highlight Associated Press All-America men's basketball team
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
INDIANA ENTERS THE KELVIN SAMPSON ZONE
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blackhawk Christian heading to Berry Bowl for semi-state
Logansport, IN17 hours ago
Christopher Newport, Mt. Union advance to DIII Championship
Fort Wayne, IN3 hours ago
Norwell’s Parker signs to run track at Taylor University
Ossian, IN1 day ago
Dons can’t hold off Butler, fall in home opener
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Heritage football standout Whitacre signs with Wabash
Crawfordsville, IN1 day ago
Survey ranks IU fans 13th among ‘worst behaved’ in college basketball
Bloomington, IN15 hours ago
Garrett’s Simmons to play baseball at Glen Oaks CC
Garrett, IN1 day ago
Charley’s Choice: Marini dog picks NCAA Tournament
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Mad Ants stay in playoff hunt with win at Westchester
Fort Wayne, IN3 hours ago
Six Northrop seniors sign for college
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Woodlan’s Goheen signs to play hoops at Greenville University
Woodburn, IN2 days ago
Jay Bilas reveals bold prediction for Indiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Fort Wayne’s Alvaro named ECHL Player of the Week
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Mad Ants best Long Island Nets on road
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
As expected, Colts releasing QB Matt Ryan
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Grissom Air Reserve Base tankers to relocate temporarily at Fort Wayne International
Peru, IN17 hours ago
Colts dole out $22.5 million for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
This Strange Type of Pie is the Best in Indiana According to Yelp
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
National discount retailer closing many Indiana locations
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN1 day ago
Westfield resident lands dream job: promote pickleball
Westfield, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy