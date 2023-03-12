Iowa Hawkeye hoops signees track down Moline’s first-ever state title

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball signees brought Moline to a place it has never gone before. The Maroons are Class 4A state champions in Illinois.

Moline hadn’t played for the state championship since a runner-up finish in the 1951 season. Before that, Moline registered fourth place finishes in 1934, 1935, 1945 and a third place finish in 1940.

Now, thanks to Iowa signees Brock Harding and Owen Freeman , Moline has risen above the rest. Moline (35-3) toppled Benet Academy, 59-42, to capture the school’s first state championship from inside the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois.

Harding led the way, scoring 28 points. Freeman added six points and nine rebounds for the Maroons en route to the crown.

“It still doesn’t feel real. People told me teams not from Chicago or the ‘burbs don’t win it. We came here and shut them all up,” Harding told the Chicago Sun Times afterwards.

Freeman, a 6-foot-10 forward, joined Moline this offseason. He transferred in from Bradley-Bourbonnais and brought state title hopes and expectations with him.

“It’s so special to bring the championship back to a town like Moline. The community has been great. I can’t wait to celebrate,” Freeman said.

The pair each signed with Iowa back in November alongside forward Pryce Sandfort.

Here’s some of the reaction to the state championship. Plus, another look at the pair’s recruiting profile.

Floor general

Let it be known the Hawkeyes struck gold

Champs!

Ring season

The celebration is on

It's a parade

Congrats!

Motown, how we feelin'?

Home

Brock Harding signee file

247Sports: Three-star, No. 147 player nationally, No. 21 point guard, No. 7 player from Illinois

Three-star, No. 147 player nationally, No. 21 point guard, No. 7 player from Illinois Rivals: Three-star, No. 38 point guard

Three-star, No. 38 point guard On3: Four-star, No. 113 player nationally, No. 17 point guard, No. 4 player from Illinois

Four-star, No. 113 player nationally, No. 17 point guard, No. 4 player from Illinois ESPN: Three-star, No. 57 point guard, No. 17 player from Illinois

6-foot-1, 160 pounds

Brock Harding on joining Iowa

"I am super excited to make my decision official and get the opportunity to play in the Big Ten under one of the best to ever do it! I ultimately chose Iowa because I felt it was what was best for me to grow as a player and as a person. The University of Iowa is the right fit.""Brock is a do-everything guard. He can shoot threes. He can shoot pull-ups. He’s quick and is a phenomenal passer. He’s all over the place always making the right decision."

Owen Freeman signee file

247Sports: Three-star, No. 143 player nationally, No. 30 power forward, No. 6 player from Illinois

Three-star, No. 143 player nationally, No. 30 power forward, No. 6 player from Illinois Rivals: Three-star, No. 21 center

Three-star, No. 21 center On3: Three-star, No. 40 power forward, No. 8 player from Illinois

Three-star, No. 40 power forward, No. 8 player from Illinois ESPN: Four-star, No. 27 center, No. 7 player from Illinois

6-foot-11, 225 pounds

Owen Freeman on joining Iowa

"I am extremely excited and blessed to be joining the Iowa men's basketball program. As a kid, I dreamed of an opportunity to play college basketball. Being able to fulfill this dream makes me so happy, and I can't wait to get to Iowa! I was attracted to Iowa because of the staff and players. The coaches believe in me and my abilities, and I know they could make me a better player and person.""We are excited that Owen is joining our program. He is athletic. He's tough. He's skilled. Owen is someone we need to come in and help us right away and I know he can. He played with Brock a couple years on the AAU circuit."

