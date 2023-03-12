Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP sources: Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

By ALANIS THAMES,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWiQP_0lGQvCRH00

The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Rams will get Miami's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

Shortly after news of the trade broke, Ramsey indicated on social media that Miami was his preferred destination.

"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO!" Ramsey tweeted Sunday.

The Rams went 5-12 last season and missed the playoffs just one year after winning the Super Bowl, and they've have been making changes to their roster this offseason. Los Angeles parted ways with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last month after one season.

The Rams traded for Ramsey in the middle of the 2019 season after he spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville. Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

Adding Ramsey is another step for Miami in rebuilding a defense that had a down year in 2022, by its standards.

After Miami finished last year ranked 18th in total defense, 24th in scoring defense and 27th against the pass, the Dolphins parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and brought in former Denver head coach Vic Fangio to lead the defense.

Miami needed to bolster a secondary that was decimated by injury last year and was without cornerback Byron Jones, who the team is expected to release on Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins, in a cost-cutting move. Jones missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Achilles surgery last March.

Ramsey is expected to play alongside Miami's Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who had 45 tackles and an interception in 2022.

___

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
AP source: Browns agree to terms with DTs Hill, Hurst
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Timberwolves: Towns expected to return 'in the coming weeks'
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman has shoulder surgery
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Nuggets top Pistons to end skid, clinch Northwest Division
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Mike Shildt finds peace, satisfaction in role(s) with Padres, looks forward to another chance to manage
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Embiid scores 36, gets late call reversed in win over Cavs
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
At World Baseball Classic, Juan Soto, Manny Machado give glimpses of powerful Padres future
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Spring training update: Jake Cronenworth, Trent Grisham homer; Ha-Seong Kim returns hot in Padres' win
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Suns hold off Magic 116-113, snap three-game losing streak
Phoenix, AZ52 minutes ago
Bucks beat Suns, clinch playoff berth with 50th victory
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Bulls' Ball to have cartilage transplant in ailing left knee
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Swiatek, Rybakina reach semifinals at Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy