Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama basketball Nate Oats gets a technical foul in SEC championship while up 19 points

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AXGb_0lGQtnpc00

Alabama basketball was up 19 points with around three minutes to go, but coach Nate Oats didn't let his foot off the gas or let up on officials in the SEC Tournament championship game in Nashville.

Oats was accessed a technical foul for leaving the coaching box and getting on an official about contact on Jahvon Quinely, per the ESPN broadcast. Alabama was holding a 77-58 lead. It was the second technical foul in three minutes as Quinerly received earlier one for reasons that were unclear.

It looked like another Alabama coach, football's Nick Saban, who has been known to go on sideline tirades up until the final seconds no matter what the score. Saban has been seen at multiple UA basketball games this year.

The Crimson Tide (30-5) went on to win 82-63 for its second SEC Tournament title in three years. Alabama was led by Brandon Miller with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Quinerly's 22 points.

Alabama is now the projected No. 1 overall seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi and it expected to play its opening-round game in Birmingham.

SEC CHAMPS:Alabama basketball smashes Texas A&M to win SEC Tournament championship

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Brandon Miller and the Alabama murder case, explained: Why is Tide star playing in March Madness?
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Practice Report: No. 1 Alabama Opens NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Basketball: Tide gets NCAA opponent and other hoops news
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What channel is Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 1 game
Tuscaloosa, AL21 hours ago
What we know about the Alabama basketball player scandal as their tournament kicks off
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Looking back at Jalen Milroe as a recruit
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Report says 4th Alabama basketball player at fatal Tuscaloosa shooting; Alabama denies story
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
March Madness 2023: How to watch Alabama, Auburn in NCAA Tournament
Auburn, AL1 day ago
What Alabama basketball has on the way in 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Player Says New York Times Report Is '100 Percent' Inaccurate
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Blake Sims’ advice to Jalen Milroe in spring QB competition for Alabama: “Control what you can control”
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Softball world reacts as Alabama star makes history
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Look: Video Of Brandon Miller Entering Arena Is Going Viral
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Helena alum gets Game Day Ready
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Greg Byrne explains selection committee's reasoning for putting Auburn in Birmingham
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Bassmaster panel upholds Smith’s Eufaula disqualification
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
Fans disappointed with lack of late night activities ahead of NCAA tournament
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Seven Indian Springs School seniors commit to college athletics
Pelham, AL1 day ago
Iconic Moon Winx Lodge Closed by the City of Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago
Miss Alabama’s Teen 2023: Birmingham’s Elaina Burt wins the crown
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Bryan named state CEO of the Year
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
See which Alabama cities have the most expensive homes
Mountain Brook, AL1 day ago
Dr. Autumm Jeter Named Assistant Superintendent with Alabama State Board of Ed
Bessemer, AL3 days ago
Possible Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Rain for Portions of Alabama
Birmingham, AL17 hours ago
Milo’s offers to satisfy Alabama Oscar winner’s craving for sweet tea: ‘Have your people call our people’
Birmingham, AL10 hours ago
Sub-Freezing Temperatures in Alabama Prompt Freeze Watch, Warning
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Oscar winner Daniel Scheinert's tux of choice bought from Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama
Scottsboro, AL3 days ago
West Alabama crash involving 3 tractor-trailers kills 1, injures 3 others
Kingsport, TN5 days ago
Give Birmingham: The Lovelady Center
Birmingham, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy