Lt. General talks change at the Redstone Arsenal

By Logan Sparkman,

4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Lieutenant General Chris Mohan started his career at the Redstone Arsenal in 1989, and had never heard of Huntsville, Alabama before he was ordered to come here as an ordinance officer.

Now, Lt. General Mohan is the Deputy Commander, and Chief of Staff for the Army Materiel Command at Redstone. He is also, by virtue of his job, the Senior Commander for the Arsenal, and he is on his fourth post there.

He joined Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to talk about his job at Redstone, how the Arsenal has changed since 1989, the work they are doing to provide military aid to Ukraine like with other allies and partners, and more.

You can watch Steve’s full interview with Lt. General Mohan in the video player at the top of the page.

