Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Courier Journal

Heine Brothers Union moves to ratify its first contract with company

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAKgT_0lGQsENm00

After 11 months, the Heine Brothers Coffee Union reached a tentative agreement with Heine Brothers Coffee to ratify its first contract, the union announced in tweet onSunday.

The contract, reached on Friday, "provides key solutions to the problems that drove us to organize," including wage increases and paid time off benefits, union officials said in a statement. The union said they were driven to organize to improve the lives of current baristas and ones that will come after them, making sick days a top priority for the community -- especially folks who worked through the pandemic.

"After a lot of hard work and good faith commitment by all involved over the last five months, we are excited to confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with our employee bargaining committee," said Mike Mays, president and co-founder of Heine Brothers. "The agreement will now go to our full employees’ bargaining group for approval, and we are hopeful that it will pass. We look forward to working together to keep our company a great place to work that delivers remarkable coffee shop experiences to our customers."

Members of at least a dozen Heine Brothers locations voted to unionize five months after they announced plans to organize in April last year.

Under the new contract, Heine Brothers employees would be able to use 16 hours of paid time off as sick time per year. Anyone who's worked between 30 days and a year would be able to borrow up to 12 hours of paid time off to use before it's accrued.

Management would also be required to schedule employees first by classification and then by full or part-time status and by seniority, the group said. The union is also seeking payincreases and more holidays.

Heine Brothers has closed at least two locations — in the Douglass Loop neighborhood and downtown — since baristas announced plans to organize. The most recent downtown closure was confirmed by Tyler Glick, a spokesperson for the company, in late February.

"Deciding to close a store is never easy, but traffic at our Fourth Street location is simply not where it needs to be to justify continuing to operate this store," officials said in a statement.

'Serious training failure':LMPD recruit shot by instructor, department says

The company also sent employees money after the U.S. Department of Labor said they had violated labor laws by allowing managers to receive tips although labor laws halted the practice in 2020.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament results, highlights from 1st day at Rupp Arena
Elizabethtown, KY1 day ago
Jeffersontown basketball falls short in KHSAA Sweet 16 overtime loss to Woodford County
Jeffersontown, KY1 day ago
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 14, 2023. $229M Lottery jackpot
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Blue got in the commercials with a March Madness ad featuring Kentucky basketball players
Frankfort, KY10 hours ago
KHSAA Sweet 16 results: UK signee Reed Sheppard's high school career ends in first round
Winchester, KY3 hours ago
Source: Louisville City defender Josh Wynder completes $1.5m S.L. Benfica transfer
Louisville, KY10 hours ago
Kentucky Senate votes to legalize medical marijuana, with clear path to becoming law
Frankfort, KY5 hours ago
Returning to Rupp Arena, J’town basketball seeks first KHSAA Sweet 16 win in 17 years
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Travis Perry breaks Kentucky high school scoring record in Lyon County's win over Newport
Newport, KY11 hours ago
How Louisville native Felton Spencer impacted lives on his journey to basketball stardom
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kentucky Supreme Court mulls ruling on Castleman statue as both sides make their case
Louisville, KY13 hours ago
Cherokee Park bridge closing for 2 months for renovations. Here's the detour
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Nine boys expelled from St. Xavier High School after THC and weapon found
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Meet the principal of the East End's new school, Echo Trail Middle
Lexington, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy