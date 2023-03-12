Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
New York Post

Baker Mayfield will be a Buccaneers target as possible Tom Brady replacement

By Andrew Crane,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6kYJ_0lGQrHzk00

The Rams could have some competition if they want to bring back Baker Mayfield for 2023.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo , the Buccaneers have emerged as a team “expected to target” Mayfield once NFL free agency begins with the negotiating period on Monday.

While the Bucs like former second-round pick Kyle Trask “a lot,” according to Rapoport, the 27-year-old Mayfield could compete for the starting job.

Rick Stroud from the Tampa Bay Times reported that Jacoby Brissett and Blaine Gabbert — who has been with the Bucs since 2020 — are two other options for the Buccaneers to sign as a replacement for Tom Brady, who retired in February .

Mayfield has spent time with three teams within the last 12 months, beginning with the Browns before a July deal sent him to the Panthers .

Then, when Carolina released him in December, Mayfield joined Sean McVay and the Rams, starting their final four games and leading a dramatic comeback over the Raiders just one day — and one short practice — after flying to Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgC3U_0lGQrHzk00
Baker Mayfield finished last season with the Rams and will be a free agent.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bC9T6_0lGQrHzk00
Tom Brady retired in February after three seasons with the Buccaneers.
Getty Images

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with the Browns, but after guiding Cleveland to an 11-5 record in 2021, he struggled the following year, throwing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In the aftermath of the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans, Mayfield was traded to Carolina after feeling “disrespected” by the franchise .

Mayfield started the Panthers’ first five games, but he suffered an ankle injury that both sidelined him and sparked the beginning of a quarterback carousel.

PJ Walker and Sam Darnold also began games under center for the Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule mid-season and turned to interim coach Steve Wilks.

Just weeks later, Mayfield found a reset with the Rams, and perhaps his next one could come with a franchise needing to replace Brady, the 45-year-old quarterback who led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nysvp_0lGQrHzk00
Kyle Trask has only thrown nine career passes during the NFL regular season.
Getty Images

Tampa Bay selected Trask in the second round out of Florida in 2021, but he has only appeared in two regular-season games and thrown nine passes.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported in late February that the Buccaneers feel comfortable with Trask becoming their Week 1 starter — and that general manager Jason Licht reportedly viewed him as the NFC South’s best quarterback, though that may be outdated after former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed with the Saints last week.

“From my conversations with the organization, they do feel like Kyle Trask is likely to be the guy under center,” Darlington said during a February segment on “NFL Live.”

He added, “I feel pretty confident that they’re going in that direction.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
NBA insider Marc Spears worried about Ja Morant: ‘There’s things I’m hearing’
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Erin Andrews blown away by outrage over Aaron Rodgers news
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
The issues holding up Jets-Packers’ Aaron Rodgers deal
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers reveals intention to play for Jets on ‘Pat McAfee Show’
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Texas mom Monica Figueroa fatally stabbed screaming 4-year-old son as grandma looked on: cops
Athens, TX2 days ago
Michael Irvin releases video of hotel encounter with alleged accuser
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Orlando Brown remains unsigned in NFL free agency – and there’s an odd reason why
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jets, Packers ‘far apart’ on Aaron Rodgers trade as negotiation details emerge
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago
Damar Hamlin ‘trending in the right direction’ for NFL comeback
Buffalo, NY6 hours ago
Charges against Marcus Maye dropped in alleged gun-pointing incident
New Orleans, LA5 hours ago
Shocking video captures fatal stabbing over shrimp at NYC fish market
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Stamford substitute teacher refused to return $54K she was mistakenly paid for 2 days of work: cops
Stamford, CT4 hours ago
Woman whose wheelchair was pushed down stairs by Carson Briere blasts his ‘insincere’ apology
Erie, PA3 hours ago
Nets say Ben Simmons is progressing and still can return this season
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will provide 1,200 tiny homes for state’s homeless
Sacramento, CA4 hours ago
Michael Jordan in ‘serious talks’ to sell majority stake of Hornets: report
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy