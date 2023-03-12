Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Patriot Ledger

Nor'easter to bring rain, heavy snow and potentially damaging winds to South Shore

By Peter Blandino, The Patriot Ledger,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUsbc_0lGQqbPx00
  • Communities closer to Boston could see as much as 7 inches of snow.
  • The National Weather Service has issued high-wind watches for coastal communities. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in some communities.
  • Drier, warmer weather is forecast for Thursday, with a high of 50 degrees.

A nor'easter is expected to hit the South Shore on Monday night with rain, heavy snow and potentially damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

"That sort of wind power is strong enough when combined with heavy, cement-like snow on our power lines that we could see some power outages, especially in those places that get higher (snow) totals," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese.

The storm system will reach the South Shore on Monday night, bringing rain and northeasterly winds that will continue through Tuesday. On Tuesday night, rain is expected to turn into snow as temperatures drop to the low 30s.

According to the National Weather Service, the area close to Boston, including Quincy, Milton, Canton and Randolph, can expect between 3 and 7 inches of snow. Towns closer to Plymouth and the Cape are expected to get 1 to 3 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued high-wind watches for coastal communities from Weymouth to Plymouth. Strongest winds are expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with gusts topping 55 mph along the coast.

Because the storm will span three tidal cycles, there is potential for coastal flooding. The highest water levels will likely occur from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service says a storm surge could reach between 1½ and 2½ feet, with a low probability of 3 feet.

Snowfall is expected to stop before noon Wednesday. Drier weather and clear skies will likely return to the region Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Nor'easter is gone, but winter is not over yet
Boston, MA1 day ago
TWO FEET OF SNOW?!? See Which Towns Hit the Jackpot in Tuesday's Storm
Boston, MA2 days ago
Timing out the nor’easter: Here’s what to expect Tuesday as snowfall continues
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nor’easter to bring heavy winds, wet snow and coastal flooding as part of daylong, multifaceted storm
Boston, MA3 days ago
TWO FEET OF SNOW?!? This Map Shows Which Towns Hit the Jackpot
Boston, MA2 days ago
Nor'easter Blasts New England: Latest Snowfall Totals, Radar
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Preparations underway along South Shore as they brace for powerful wind and waves
Boston, MA3 days ago
Tuesday Could Bring Up To 8 Inches Of Snow In Boston
Boston, MA3 days ago
When Does the Snow Start? Here's Boston's Updated Nor'easter Forecast
Boston, MA3 days ago
This Middlesex County town is buried under heavy snow
Littleton, MA2 days ago
Powerful Nor'Easter Headed Our Way
Woonsocket, RI3 days ago
7 Massachusetts snow maps for Monday’s long-lasting March nor’easter
Boston, MA4 days ago
Here’s when rain is expected to change to snow in Massachusetts
Boston, MA3 days ago
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Boston, MA1 day ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA3 days ago
Nor’easter on track to bring snow, rain, gusty wind to Massachusetts early next week
Boston, MA6 days ago
Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love
Westborough, MA1 day ago
Marblehead causeway may close as soon as 3:30 p.m.; other roads may shut, too
Marblehead, MA2 days ago
ID Released For Driver Killed After Striking Tree In South Shore Town: DA
Kingston, MA12 hours ago
Four Hospitalized, 70 Evacuated From Concord Senior Living Facility Gas Leak
Concord, MA1 day ago
New England sees nearly 100% increase in white supremacist propaganda
Boston, MA1 day ago
The Sal’s Pizza magnate just bought a mansion in Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man airlifted after being extricated from hole in Falmouth
Falmouth, MA1 day ago
Mass. Banks Plan To Merge By Year’s End
Dedham, MA1 day ago
Police ask North Shore residents to review home security video amid ongoing search for missing girl
Rockport, MA2 days ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
Spoons Up: Here Are 11 Of The Hottest Spots For Soup In Boston
Boston, MA3 days ago
Taxi Rolls Over on Day Boulevard in South Boston Overnight
Boston, MA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy