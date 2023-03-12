Nor'easter to bring rain, heavy snow and potentially damaging winds to South Shore

Communities closer to Boston could see as much as 7 inches of snow.

A nor'easter is expected to hit the South Shore on Monday night with rain, heavy snow and potentially damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

"That sort of wind power is strong enough when combined with heavy, cement-like snow on our power lines that we could see some power outages, especially in those places that get higher (snow) totals," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese.

The storm system will reach the South Shore on Monday night, bringing rain and northeasterly winds that will continue through Tuesday. On Tuesday night, rain is expected to turn into snow as temperatures drop to the low 30s.

According to the National Weather Service, the area close to Boston, including Quincy, Milton, Canton and Randolph, can expect between 3 and 7 inches of snow. Towns closer to Plymouth and the Cape are expected to get 1 to 3 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued high-wind watches for coastal communities from Weymouth to Plymouth. Strongest winds are expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with gusts topping 55 mph along the coast.

Because the storm will span three tidal cycles, there is potential for coastal flooding. The highest water levels will likely occur from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service says a storm surge could reach between 1½ and 2½ feet, with a low probability of 3 feet.

Snowfall is expected to stop before noon Wednesday. Drier weather and clear skies will likely return to the region Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.