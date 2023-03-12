A Tulia ISD employee was placed on paid leave while officials investigate allegations of unprofessional and improper conduct with Tulia High School students, the district announced last week.

The district confirmed that on or about the afternoon of March 3, the district received a report that an employee of the district may have been engaged in unprofessional and improper conduct in relation to Tulia High Students, according to a statement the district released Thursday.

"The District takes all reports of employee misconduct involving students or minors seriously," reads a statement from Tulia ISD. "Immediately upon learning of these allegations, the District initiated an investigation into the reported conduct and informed law enforcement authorities of the allegations."

According to the district, the employee, whose name and position were not disclosed, was placed on paid leave while the allegations are being investigated. State and local law enforcement officials declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The district also did not release additional details about the student or students involved, citing its policies regarding student privacy and state/federal law.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Tulia ISD employee accused of improper conduct with high school students