2023 Oscars: What Time Are the Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards take place tonight, Sunday, March 12th with the Oscars ceremony honoring the best in film for the previous year. As it has for many years in the past, the festivities will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles and this year, the event is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in his third hosting appearance for the star-studded event. With a lot of major names up for some big awards and a stacked roster of star presenters -- including Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Glenn Close, Elizabeth Olsen, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jonathan Majors -- Hollywood's biggest night is shaping up to an event that movie fans will want to tune into. Here's what you need to know about when the party gets started.

When do the Oscars start?

The actual Oscars ceremony itself begins at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC. However, the party gets started ahead of time with Red Carpet coverage. That begins at 1p.m./10 a.m. PT with ABC News airing a pre-show segment at 6:30p.m. ET/3:30p.m. PT as well as Red Carpet coverage. Both can be streamed online at ABC News Live with no sign in required.

How to watch the Oscars broadcast

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC, which is available on all cable and satellite packages and can be watched for free on most televisions with an antenna. if you don't have cable, the Oscars can be streamed on providers such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo V, Hulu plus Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most of these providers offer a free trial, though details will vary by provider.

You can also watch the Oscars on your mobile devices via the ABC app or ABC.com, though you will still need a subscription to a cable or streaming TV provider for that.

What are some of the other major categories that people are watching?

Major categories that fans are very interested in this year are Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. In the Best Actor category, Brendan Fraser is nominated for The Whale , going up against Austin Butler ( Elvis ), Colin Farrell ( The Banshees of Inisherin ), Paul Mescal ( Aftersun ), and Bill Nighy ( Living ). In the Best Actress category Everything Everywhere All at Once 's Michelle Yeoh is up against Cate Blanchett ( Tar ), Ana de Armas ( Blonde ), Andrea Riseborough ( To Leslie ), and Michelle Williams ( The Fablemans ). The Best Support Actress Category sees Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett up against Hong Chau ( The Whale ), Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin ), Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), and Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ).

