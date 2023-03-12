Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Woman dies after being pinned between truck, wall in a North Highlands parking lot

By Alex Muegge,

4 days ago

A woman died after she became caught between a truck and a concrete wall Saturday night in North Highlands, according to the California Highway Patrol .

The woman was in a private parking lot just before 6 p.m. at 32nd and I streets . The truck somehow rolled back and pinned her between a driver’s side door and the wall, CHP officials say.

She suffered major injuries to the abdomen area and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Oscar Pacheco, a CHP spokesperson .

“(Sacramento Metro Fire) and CHP responded and began life saving measures,” Pacheco said. “CPR was performed but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, unfortunately.”

Pacheco said the woman’s husband was at the scene but was not hurt.

