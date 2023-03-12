FWC encourages safe water and boating practices in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages spring breakers to be safe and have fun while boating in Florida.

“Nothing can ruin a great day on the water quicker than a boating accident,” said Maj. Alberto Maza, South Region Bravo Regional Commander. “So, we are encouraging everyone coming to the beautiful Fishing and Boating Capital of the World to stay safe while enjoying our beautiful waterways.”

Officials say life jackets are a must as they can and will save lives. Statistics show that drowning is the leading cause of death in boating accidents and that most people who drown in these accidents were not wearing a life jacket. Boating accidents are unpredictable, so wearing a life jacket at all times is the best protection.

“There are many kinds of life jackets now available on the market,” said Capt. Rachel Bryant, FWC Boating and Waterways Boating Safety Leader. “Whether you are fishing, paddling, operating or riding a boat, kayak, personal watercraft, or any other type of vessel, there are many comfortable choices available, so make sure to choose the best one for you.”

James Douvia, owner of Sunset Ski & Watersports says Horton Park in Cape Coral is one of his hot spots for business, and with fewer boat ramp options in Lee County, it is causing havoc both on the water and off.

“We don’t have any signs for parking as you can see over here. Cars park in the middle of parking. They’ll double up in boat parking. They don’t know because obviously, the city hasn’t put up any signs,” Douvia said. “Illegal charters. There was a captain out here today that took 15 people. Of that, how many people are parking in this parking lot that actually could be for boaters or people that are actually coming here to be at the park.”

He wants the City of Cape Coral to enforce more rules and safety especially ahead of Spring break.

“This is a manatee zone right here and most people you see on boats going up the canal or even just putting their boat on the trailer come flying through here.”

That’s exactly what FWC is encouraging boaters to watch out for when out on the water.

“Know what is going on around you and your boat at all times. The operator of a boat should always maintain 360-degree awareness. It is the operator’s responsibility to ensure they are avoiding other boaters, people in the water, navigational hazards and are aware of all posted boating restricted areas, such as manatee zones. A leading contributor to boating accidents is operator inattention or failure to maintain a proper lookout.”

“Unfortunately, each year FWC officers respond to too many tragic accidents that could have been prevented,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader. “It only takes following a few simple and effective safety precautions to potentially save lives.”

Important note: FWC has zero tolerance for operating a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Our officers will be looking for impaired operators and removing them from the water by arrest,” said Col. Roger Young, FWC Director of Law Enforcement. “Operating a vessel while impaired puts everyone around you in danger.”

To report dangerous activity on the water, call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC” followed by the location and any information you can about the violation.

For more information on boating safety or to find out how to sign up for an FWC-recommended boating safety course, visit here.