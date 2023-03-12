Open in App
Buffalo, NY
BillsDigest

Tyreek on Ramsey Trade: 'Crazy' Even Before Bills vs. Dolphins

By Mike Fisher,

4 days ago

Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey lining up across from one another in practice? Yes, thanks to this trade, that should be a show - even before the Dolphins again face the Bills.

Will the two 2023 meetings between hated AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins be "crazy''? Probably, given that the Bills' best-in-the-division roster should continue to be loaded while the giving-chase Dolphins just made a major improvement with another blockbuster trade, this one for Jalen Ramsey .

But before the games get "crazy,'' Miami's Tyreek Hill - the centerpiece of last year's Dolphins blockbuster in a deal with the Chiefs - thinks something else will get "crazy.''

"Practice,'' said the speedster Hill via Twitter, "is going to be crazy now.''

On Sunday, the Dolphins agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Ramsey. Miami is sending a third-round pick and tight end Henry Long to Los Angeles as part of the deal. ... a cheap price as the Rams are opting to rebuild (and "cheap'' in terms of salary, too, as is broken down here .)

Hill and Ramsey lining up across from one another in practice? Yes, that should be a show.

"Amazing!'' is the word Ramsey used to describe his jump from a Rams team that won the Super Bowl two years ago to a Dolphins team that looks like a contender in 2023.

Of course, for the Dolphins to make it to the top, they've got to find a way to handle Josh Allen and the Bills - the division title-winner for the last three seasons - on a more regular basis.

Inarguably, though, Jalen Ramsey as a piece to the puzzle in Miami helps the Dolphins' cause.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

