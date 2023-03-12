Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Man fatally shoots self after living with corpse

4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led a man to fatally shoot himself just before deputies entered his home and found he had been living for months with a corpse.

Neighbors contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening about concerns they hadn’t seen one of the men who lived at the home for months, said Deputy Thomas Gilliland, an agency spokesman.

At the home in west Houston, deputies “did notice that there were a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house,” Gilliland said.

After entering the home, the deputies heard a shot and found the body of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gilliland said.

“In another adjoining bedroom, they did find the body of a male also that had been severely decomposed,” Gilliland said, citing a timeframe of at least several months.

He said an autopsy was planned on the decomposed body.

Investigators believe the two men lived together but said they were trying to determine other details about their relationship.

Both men were believed to be in their 60s. Their names have not been released by authorities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston star Sasser now a big question mark at March Madness
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Sasser hurt anew as top seed Houston beats Northern Kentucky
Birmingham, AL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
All-American Sasser back in Houston lineup for NCAA opener
Houston, TX4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy