Chargers Opt to Not Bring Back Pending FA Michael Bandy

Los Angeles chooses against tendering Bandy, will enter free agency this week.

Your Los Angeles Chargers, in the midst of preparing for the upcoming free agency window, will not be welcoming back second-year wide receiver Michael Bandy. Due to injuries around the team, he was given the opportunity to suit up for 10 games and accumulated about 89 yards on 10 catches.

Bandy played four seasons at the University of San Diego and was named twice to the All-American team and honored with Amateur Star of the Year in 2018 and 2019. He went undrafted in the 2020 draft and went on to raise his stock in the Brian Woods' Spring League. LA would then sign him for the 2022 season and now will give him the freedom to explore his options elsewhere.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

"Charter will not be tendering WR Michael Bandy, per source," said Popper. "He is an exclusive rights free agent and will now become a free agent next week."

This move obviously opens up a roster spot on the Chargers, specifically on the receiver's side of things, so how should LA's front office approach their situation now. They are in a very different financial space than they were last offseason when they brought in some key pieces on multi-year deals and didn't worry about splurging a little bit.

Jarvis Landry could be a cheap, low-risk option for the Bolts as they look to use the small contract that Bandy would have received on someone else. Due to ankle issues most of 2022, he shouldn't be in the market for too much money and could provide experience at that WR slot.

Juju Smith-Schuster could also be an intriguing target for LA. After some down years with the Steelers, he signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and enjoyed much better production on route to his first Super Bowl title. Negotiations would be interesting as the 26-year-old could have a bigger role in LA.

Mixed reviews from fans came on Twitter following the news of Michael Bay not returning to the team.