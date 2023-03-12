What Is George Harrison’s Son Dhani Doing Today?

George Harrison ‘s son, Dhani, has hardly stopped since he thrust himself into finishing his father’s final album, Brainwashed , in 2001. He didn’t initially set out to become a musician, but after finalizing George’s posthumous album, he couldn’t ignore it anymore. Over the years, Dhani safeguarded his father’s legacy and pursued his music career.

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, waited to choose his path in life

Dhani grew up with tons of great music. Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne were always in the recording studio at Friar Park. At eight, Dhani watched his father’s performance at 1987’s Prince’s Trust Concert. When he was 12, he performed with George during a show on his 1991 Japanese tour. However, he didn’t initially want to follow in his father’s footsteps .

Dhani went to college and got a job as an aerodynamicist for the British sports car company McLaren. However, that job went out the window when George got sick. Suddenly, the only thing Dhani cared about was helping George finish his final album .

On his Instagram , Dhani said finishing Brainwashed for his father was “the most difficult project I’ve ever worked on… This was the project that threw me into the deep end .” Once Dhani finished Brainwashed , he wanted to pursue music full-time but was cautious.

“I kind of waited for a long time to choose my way because I have seen how utterly brutalized the other children have been in the press,” Dhani told the Telegraph .

“My position is quite a rare position, having my dad and everything,” he added to The Line of Best Fit . “I didn’t get to play gigs in a pub in front of four people, I didn’t get that chance to find out who you are from the age of 15 or 16 without having people drawing attention or comparisons.

“There’s a whole Sixties generation whose kids are making music now, but it would be hard not to. It seems obvious.”

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, has safeguarded his father’s legacy while pursuing his own career

Dhani’s entrance into the music business involved remastering his father’s albums and safeguarding his legacy .

Eventually, though, Dhani pursued his own music career. He formed thenewno2, which he thought would “throw people off the scent.” It worked for a bit. After that, Dhani made film and TV scores with the band and released his first solo album, IN // PARALLEL .

Dhani helped induct his father and Lynne into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He’s also attended every Beatles event, including the premiere of Peter Jackson’s new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back , and Martin Scorsese’s George Harrison: Living in the Material World .

Dhani even made a cameo in the new music video for George’s “My Sweet Lord.”

Dhani won a Grammy for remastering ‘All Things Must Pass’

George Harrison’s son also worked on the 50th-anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass . It was a massive project. Dhani worked tirelessly with his partner Paul Hicks to enhance the triple album and tons of never-before-heard tunes and demos “by way of a higher-resolution transfer that wasn’t technically possible at the time of previous reissues,” Rolling Stone wrote.

Dhani, Hicks, and George’s widow, Olivia, all received a Grammy for their efforts on the remastered edition at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Apart from making music, Dhani married Sólveig “Sóla” Káradóttir in 2012 . They divorced in 2016. Since then, Dhani has been dating Mereki Beach.

Hopefully, Dhani will be making more of his own music soon. He fought to be where he is today and deserves all the recognition he can get for keeping his father’s music alive.