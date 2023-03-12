Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Zach LaVine's Camp Could Be Pushing For A Move To New York Knicks

By Divij Kulkarni,

4 days ago

Zach LaVine has been linked with a potential trade to the New York Knicks, and it might be because his camp wants it to happen.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Chicago Bulls are far from being the team they were last season when things were looking up for them around a new core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and unlikely to make it too far in the playoffs. As such, their stars have been linked with trades away from the franchise. An Eastern Conference GM spoke to Heavy's Sean Deveney about a potential Knicks move for LaVine.

“They’re connected to Zach LaVine… but that might be mostly coming from LaVine’s people,” the GM told Deveney.

“It is a huge financial commitment taking on LaVine, but if [the Knicks] built a package based around [RJ] Barrett and picks — Barrett with [Evan] Fournier and three picks, something in that range — then they might be able to get it done.”

The New York Knicks look like a force to be reckoned with now that they have Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle appears to be back in form. It is an ideal team for a young star, and they have the picks and young players to trade for virtually any top player in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball's injury has gotten worse with every passing month, and even DeMar DeRozan has been linked with a move away from the franchise . So blowing it up is a real possibility for Chicago, and LaVine could already be thinking about going elsewhere to contend.

What Would Zach LaVine Bring To The New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks haven't had a proper star for many years, and Zach LaVine could be the man to become a perennial All-Star for the Knicks. He is a two-time All-Star and averaged 27 points per game just 2 seasons ago . At 27, he has just entered his prime, and his scoring threat would be an extremely potent weapon for the New York Knicks to add to their arsenal.

The Knicks could end the season as high as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, and adding Zach LaVine to a very effective roster would be a huge deal for them. They can trade several picks alongside young players, so getting another star alongside LaVine could also be a possibility. This isn't likely to be relevant till the season ends, but LaVine in New York is interesting to think about.

