Injury Report: Gilgeous-Alexander Out Against Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out for OKC’s meeting in San Antonio as he continues to recover from an abdominal strain.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will once again sit for Oklahoma City as the Thunder travel to face San Antonio.

OKC downed the Pelicans on Saturday night behind SGA’s 35 points, but as he continues to nurse an abdominal issue his minutes are being managed down the stretch of the season.

He is the only new addition to the report. For OKC, the team is now a half-game from the final play-in spot, while the Spurs are in the sweepstakes for the first overall pick.

The Thunder will have Jalen Williams in the lineup as he remains off the injury report after missing a couple games with a wrist injury.

The Spurs could be without a couple role players in the contest with rookie Jeremey Sochan listed as questionable with knee soreness, and Keldon Johnson also questionable.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Kenrich Williams: Out: Left Wrist Scapholunate Rupture

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out: Abdominal Strain, Injury Management

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones: Out: Non-Covid Illness

Dominik Barlow: Out: G League Two-Way

Khem Birch: Out: Right Knee Chondromalacia

Keldon Johnson: Questionable: Left Foot Soreness

Jeremy Sochan: Questionable: Right knee soreness

Tip-off for the Spurs and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio, the Thunder are currently 3-point favorites.

