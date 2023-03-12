Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
Inside The Thunder

Injury Report: Gilgeous-Alexander Out Against Spurs

By Chris Becker,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4e0H_0lGQfuGX00

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out for OKC’s meeting in San Antonio as he continues to recover from an abdominal strain.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will once again sit for Oklahoma City as the Thunder travel to face San Antonio.

OKC downed the Pelicans on Saturday night behind SGA’s 35 points, but as he continues to nurse an abdominal issue his minutes are being managed down the stretch of the season.

He is the only new addition to the report. For OKC, the team is now a half-game from the final play-in spot, while the Spurs are in the sweepstakes for the first overall pick.

The Thunder will have Jalen Williams in the lineup as he remains off the injury report after missing a couple games with a wrist injury.

The Spurs could be without a couple role players in the contest with rookie Jeremey Sochan listed as questionable with knee soreness, and Keldon Johnson also questionable.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Kenrich Williams: Out: Left Wrist Scapholunate Rupture

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out: Abdominal Strain, Injury Management

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones: Out: Non-Covid Illness

Dominik Barlow: Out: G League Two-Way

Khem Birch: Out: Right Knee Chondromalacia

Keldon Johnson: Questionable: Left Foot Soreness

Jeremy Sochan: Questionable: Right knee soreness

Tip-off for the Spurs and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio, the Thunder are currently 3-point favorites.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Injury Report: Thunder, Raptors Prepare for Battle with Core Intact
Oklahoma City, OK10 hours ago
Thunder Struggle With Raptors Height in 128-111 Loss
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Thunder Gameday: Another Chance to Get to .500 on the Season Against Raptors
Oklahoma City, OK18 hours ago
OKC Thunder have Sixth-Easiest Schedule Remaining
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Productive Third Quarter Leads Thunder to Comeback Victory over Nets
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Top Performers: Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 35, Giddey Earns Another Triple-Double in Win over Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Aleksej Pokusevski Finds Role as Distributor in Return to Action
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
Jalen Williams Stays at No. 2 on NBA Rookie Ladder with Unprecedented Play
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
NBA Draft: Zach Edey Could Provide Size in Second Round For Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
After Win Over Brooklyn, Oklahoma City Sits at No. 8 in the Western Conference
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy